Rokid Partners with Louis Braille Campus to Advance Accessibility Through Smart Glasses Innovations

PARIS, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid, a global pioneer in AI-powered smart eyewear and human-computer interaction, today announced a new partnership with the Louis Braille Campus innovation hub based in Paris. In their first step, Rokid supported Louis Braille Campus's Demo Day 2026 event with a monetary donation and several pairs of Rokid Ai Glasses Style smart glasses.

This new partnership reflects Rokid's ongoing commitment to developing inclusive technologies under its "Tech for Good" initiatives. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 90 million people across the European region live with some form of vision impairment or blindness (around 9 per cent of the population). Together with leading academic institutions like Louis Braille Campus, Rokid is exploring how smart glasses can assist them in achieving greater independence.

In 2024, the Louis Braille Campus was inaugurated at the Institut National des Jeunes Aveugles (INJA), the birthplace of the Braille reading and writing system used throughout the world. Dedicated to research, education, and innovation in the field of visual impairment, the Louis Braille Campus promotes autonomy and opportunity for blind and visually impaired individuals. Its annual Demo Day event, held under the theme of "Innovation for a More Accessible World," convened leaders from private and public sectors to advance the dialogue in inclusive solutions.

"We are honored to support Louis Braille Campus on its Demo Day event," said Irene Long, Head of Global Operations (EU and US) and Business Innovation at Rokid. "Louis Braille Campus has both an extraordinary historical legacy and world-leading research for inclusive innovation. And as AI smart glasses become increasingly prevalent in everyday life, Rokid believes accessibility must be part of their identity."

In China, Rokid's smart glasses have already been helping visually impaired users to identify objects, read texts, and increase environmental awareness. The company expects to expand access to these features internationally in late 2026.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, creating human-centered smart glasses that integrate intelligence seamlessly into everyday life. The company has introduced a range of innovations across AI and AR hardware, including the first open AI ecosystem for wearables, dual-chip architecture, multilingual voice interaction, intuitive AI shortcuts, and mass-produced smart glasses with display capabilities.

Learn more at global.rokid.com

About Louis Braille Campus

Based in Paris, the Louis Braille Campus is an international initiative. The campus is dedicated to creating an excellence hub focused on research, development, and innovation to foster greater inclusion for visually impaired individuals at global level.

Unlike medical health initiatives, our focus is improving independent living and enhancing the daily lives of those with visual impairments. Through collaboration, we aim to address challenges related to accessibility, mobility, education and inclusion, leveraging cutting-edge innovation and human-centered design.

This innovative hub has been created by 4 of the major non-profit organizations, including: INJA Louis Braille, apiDV, Voir Ensemble & Association Valentin Haüy.

SOURCE Rokid