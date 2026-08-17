Rolife to Celebrate Ninth Anniversary with Global DIY Community at American Dream

Sept. 6 event to feature hands-on workshops, creator discussions, product previews and Brand Ambassadors recognition

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolife, the DIY lifestyle brand under global creative toy company Robotime, will celebrate its ninth anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 6, from 1 to 5 p.m. at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The free event is open to the public and will bring together DIY enthusiasts, creators and members of the brand's fan community, known as Rofans.

The afternoon's program will feature hands-on workshops, panel discussions with Rolife executives and community members, exclusive previews of upcoming products and a ceremony honoring Rolife Brand Ambassadors for their contributions to the community. Attendees will also be invited to share their own creative experiences as the brand marks milestones from its nine-year journey.

Oscar Qin, Head of Global Marketing at Robotime, said:

"For Rolife, crafting has always been about more than the finished model - it's about the moments people create together. Whether it's friends spending an afternoon building, families sharing quality time or creators inspiring one another, our community has always been at the heart of what we do. Celebrating nine years is really a celebration of the people who have built with us."

Founded in 2017, Rolife has grown into one of the most recognized names in hands-on creativity, with a portfolio spanning DIY miniature houses, book nooks, 3D wooden puzzles, and collectible figurines. The brand has focused on making crafting part of everyday life - a way for people to unwind, express themselves and connect with friends and family around a shared project. Its online forums and in-person meetups link makers across cultures and creative backgrounds worldwide.

The anniversary celebration reflects Rolife's continued investment in its global maker community. As Rolife enters its next chapter, the brand plans to expand its portfolio of DIY products while creating more opportunities for its community to connect through events, celebration and building together.

About Rolife

Rolife is a DIY lifestyle brand founded in 2017 under global creative toy company Robotime. Best known for its DIY miniature houses, book nooks and modular miniature rooms, Rolife combines hands-on crafting with imaginative design. Its broader portfolio includes wooden puzzles, music boxes and original collectible characters such as Nanci. Through thoughtfully designed miniature worlds, Rolife encourages makers to slow down, create and rediscover the joy of imagination. To learn more about Rolife, please visit our website and follow us on TikTok, Youtube, Facebook and Instagram.

About Robotime

Robotime is a global creative toy company founded in 2007 that creates hands-on building experiences through brands including Rolife and ROKR. Rolife is best known for DIY miniature houses, book nooks, and creative building kits that combine hands-on crafting with imaginative design, while ROKR specializes in intricate mechanical model kits for builders drawn to engineering-inspired projects. Robotime products are sold in more than 100 countries through over 2,000 distributors and 14,000 retail locations, including major U.S. retailers such as Amazon, Target, Michaels, Walmart, and the MoMA Design Store. The company also operates 14 stores across the United States. Its growing cultural visibility reflects the broad appeal of creativity, craftsmanship, and hands-on play. To learn more about Robotime, please visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Youtube, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Robotime International Limited