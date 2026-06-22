ROMCO Continues Sponsorship of Texas A&M Formula SAE Electric Team for 2026 Season

DALLAS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROMCO Equipment Co. proudly announces the continuation of its sponsorship of the Texas A&M Formula SAE Electric Team for the 2026 season, reinforcing its commitment to developing future engineering talent following the team's recent participation in the Formula SAE Electric competition in Michigan.

This partnership reflects ROMCO's core values of Caring, Daring, and Sharing, which emphasize community engagement and investment in the next generation of industry leaders.

Derrick Edmonds, Electric Product Specialist at ROMCO Equipment Co. (center), with members of the Texas A&M Formula SAE Electric Team.

Empowering the Future of Engineering

Founded in 2021, the Texas A&M Formula SAE Electric Team designs and builds high-performance electric race vehicles while gaining hands-on experience in engineering, manufacturing, and team-based project development. The program brings together students from multiple disciplines, simulating real-world engineering and business environments.

"This team represents the future of engineering and innovation," said Austin Fitch, ROMCO Vice President of Operations and Texas A&M graduate. "As an Aggie myself, it's inspiring to see these students push the boundaries of what's possible. ROMCO is proud to support their work and their drive to lead in this growing field."

2026 Season and Competition

The team unveiled its AME26 electric racecar in April, marking the beginning of its 2026 competition season. The team then competed at the Formula SAE Electric competition held June 16–20 at Michigan International Speedway, where schools across the nation were evaluated across design, performance, cost analysis, and endurance events.

Updates and additional information are available at Texas A&M Formula Electric Team and competition results can be tracked at FSAE Online.

About ROMCO Equipment Co.

ROMCO Equipment Co., an SMT company, is a leading heavy equipment distributor serving the construction, mining, paving, and aggregate industries across Texas and southeast New Mexico. Founded in 1961, the company has spent more than six decades delivering premium equipment solutions, expert support, and a customer-first service culture.

Media Contact



Vanessa Ofori

Marketing Assistant, ROMCO Equipment Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE ROMCO Equipment Co.