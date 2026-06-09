ROMCO Equipment Named Top 5 Genesis Attachments Dealer in North America for Fifth Consecutive Year

DALLAS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROMCO Equipment Co., a longstanding dealer of Genesis Attachments, a leading manufacturer of mobile shears, scrap grapplers, and concrete processors, has been recognized by Genesis as a Top 5 dealer in North America for 2025, marking five years of this distinction.

This continued recognition reflects ROMCO's consistent performance in delivering high-quality attachment solutions to customers across the region.

"ROMCO Equipment has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with Genesis Attachments, a recognized leader in demolition and scrap processing attachments," said Andrew Chandler, Equipment Sales Representative at ROMCO Equipment Co.

Genesis Attachments represents a core part of ROMCO's commitment to providing customers with cutting–edge, durable, and high–quality equipment solutions built to perform in the toughest applications.

"The combination of Volvo equipment and Genesis attachments delivers the performance, reliability, and productivity our customers depend on, and it is a partnership we remain committed to supporting and investing in," Chandler added.

About Genesis Attachments

Genesis is a global leader in attachments for scrap processing, demolition, material handling, and offshore decommissioning industries. Its industry–leading mobile shears, concrete processors, grapples, and specialty attachments are designed for scrap processing, primary and secondary demolition, offshore decommissioning, waste recycling and handling, and a wide range of other applications.

About ROMCO Equipment Co.

ROMCO Equipment Co., a SMT company, is a leading heavy–equipment distributor serving the construction, mining, paving and aggregate industries across Texas and southern New Mexico. Founded in 1961, ROMCO has spent more than six decades delivering premium equipment, expert support, and a customer–first service culture. For more information, please visit www.romco.com.

SOURCE ROMCO Equipment Co.