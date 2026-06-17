Ron Simon & Associates Files First Botulism Lawsuit Against Nara Organics in Riverside County, California, on Behalf of a 3-Month-Old Infant

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the national food poisoning law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with Gomez Trial Attorneys, filed the first botulism lawsuit against Nara Organics, maker of Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula. The suit was filed on behalf of PR, the son of Stephanie and Ian Roltsch, who was diagnosed with infant botulism after consuming the product. Target, the retailer, was also named in the suit.

PR's parents fed the formula to their son, but soon noted the effects of botulism poisoning and took him in for emergency medical treatment. After becoming aware of the seriousness of his condition, Southwest Healthcare Rancho Springs Hospital transferred PR by medical transit to Permanente Fontana Medical Center, where he was hospitalized for ten days and received life-saving medical treatment. PR was released from the hospital on May 28th, and continues to require medical treatment at this time.

"Infant formula is one of the few products that parents must trust completely and without question," said Ron Simon, founding attorney of Ron Simon & Associates. "Stephanie and Ian did everything right. They chose what they believed was a safe, high-quality organic formula for their son. Instead, their baby boy was hospitalized and forced to fight a serious illness that no infant should ever have to face. We intend to hold Nara Organics fully accountable."

A copy of the lawsuit is available upon request.

According to the FDA and CDC, three infants in three states — California, Pennsylvania, and Washington — were diagnosed with infant botulism with illness onsets between April and May 2026, all of whom had consumed Nara Organics infant formula. All three infants were hospitalized and treated with BabyBIG (Botulism Immune Globulin Intravenous), the only FDA-approved treatment for infant botulism. No deaths have been reported to date.

On June 12, 2026, the FDA contacted Nara Organics and recommended a recall due to the severity of illness and the epidemiological link to the product. Nara Organics agreed to recall all lots of its Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula on June 13, 2026.

The recalled formula — sold under two SKUs at Target stores, Target.com, and Nara.com between July 2025 and June 2026 — was manufactured in Europe. Product testing of formula samples by state and federal officials remains ongoing, with results expected in the coming weeks.

"The fact that we are now facing a second infant formula botulism outbreak in less than twelve months demands serious scrutiny of the regulatory safeguards — or lack thereof — governing this industry," said Simon. "Babies cannot advocate for themselves. Their parents trusted a product to nourish and sustain their child. That trust was broken."

Food Safety Attorneys Establish a Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula Claim Center

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The Botulism Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901 or by visiting the firm's website at https://www.ronsimonassociates.com/.

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 33 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his legal team have collected over $850,000,000 for their clients. His firm regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

For media inquiries or more information on the Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula Claim Center, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 819-8116 or [email protected].

SOURCE Ron Simon & Associates