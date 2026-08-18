ROSESELSA CERAMICS ULTRA Wins Red Dot Award 2026, Bringing Hi-Fi Audio to the $50 TWS Category

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROSESELSA, a professional audio brand, announced that its CERAMICS ULTRA true wireless stereo earbuds have been recognized as a Red Dot Winner 2026, highlighting the product's combination of distinctive design, advanced audio engineering, and everyday usability.

ROSESELSA CERAMICS ULTRA: Red Dot Winner 2026

Designed to bring a more premium listening experience to an accessible price point, CERAMICS ULTRA combines a Planck driver with HR+ technology, HiFi 5 DSP processing, and support for LDHC V5.0 and LDAC high-resolution audio codecs. The result is a detailed and dynamic listening experience with punchy bass, solid vocals and transparent treble, designed for listeners who want more than basic wireless earbuds. Its 10-band customizable EQ gives listeners greater control over their preferred sound signature.

CERAMICS ULTRA is built for everyday listening. It delivers up to 50dB of active noise cancellation for commuting, travel, work, and other noisy environments, while offering up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge and 45 hours with the charging case. For calls, its four-microphone AI noise reduction system helps suppress wind and environmental noise for clearer voice transmission, making the earbuds suitable for commuting, travel, gaming, work, and everyday listening.

Founded in Chengdu, China, in 2012, ROSESELSA has spent more than a decade bringing together professional Hi-Fi audio and advanced wireless technology. The brand has served more than one million customers, with products distributed across 20+ countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Jack Long, the founder of ROSESELSA, said, "We'd like our users to experience high fidelity sound without those bulky desktop setup. They can enjoy their favorite music both outdoors and indoors."

In China, ROSESELSA has established a strong following among audio enthusiasts and mainstream consumers alike. CERAMICS ULTRA has surpassed 100,000 units sold in China, demonstrating strong market acceptance for the product beyond its technical specifications and design recognition.

The Red Dot recognition marks another step in ROSESELSA's global expansion, bringing a product proven in its home market to an increasingly international audience.

Learn more about CERAMICS ULTRA at ROSESELSA.com or purchase on Amazon.

Jessy Chan

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+86 18782736201

SOURCE ROSESELSA