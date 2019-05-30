Rosica Communications Launches Cannabis & CBD Practice

FAIR LAWN, N.J., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 1980, Rosica Communications, a strategic PR, communications, and online marketing firm, is announcing its expertise and work in the medical marijuana and CBD sectors. The national public relations and marketing agency will continue to collaborate with cannabis companies and the law firms and lobbying groups that serve them to help achieve their communications and issues management objectives.

Working with both established or emerging cannabis companies, Rosica addresses marijuana cultivation and dispensary issues resulting from opposition and community groups, local government, law enforcement, planning and zoning boards, and other publics, to build advocacy and forge stronger relationships with key stakeholders.

The agency develops smart positioning and messaging to ensure its clients' voices are heard. Rosica's campaigns communicate the facts surrounding cannabis to educate and quell the concerns of various stakeholders.

Rosica Communications' Cannabis PR services include marketing strategy, positioning and messaging, crisis communications and issues management, community relations/education, online reputation management, stakeholder communications, social media monitoring and management, media relations, content development, website development, and media training. The agency uses a wide array of channels to communicate its cannabis clients' messages, including email marketing, flyers, websites, social media, infographics, editorial media coverage, online and traditional ads, online marketing, and content marketing.

Agency President, Chris Rosica, says, "We are helping these healthcare companies navigate communications surrounding an emerging industry. We invite companies in this sector to contact us for an initial consultation so that we can help refine their needs and identify possible strategies to achieve their goals."

For more information on Rosica Communications' Cannabis Practice, email PR@Rosica.com or call 201-843-5600.

SOURCE Rosica Communications