Rotoplas Publishes Its 2025 Sustainable Development Impact Disclosure (SDID)

MEXICO CITY, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AGUA*) ("Rotoplas" or "The Company"), leader in water management solutions in the Americas, informs the investing public that today it published its 2025 Sustainable Development Impact Disclosure Report ("SDID").

The SDID is a reporting framework that connects a company's business strategy with measurable outcomes aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Unlike a traditional ESG report, it establishes explicit targets and a clearly defined theory of change, which are reported on annually.

As the first company in Latin America to adopt this framework last year, Rotoplas is now presenting its second consecutive edition, documenting the progress of its sustainability strategy and its contribution to SDGs 6, 8, 12, and 13.

View the report at the following link:

https://rotoplas.com/inversionistas/rtp_resources/reporte-anual/2025/Rotoplas-SDID-2025.pdf

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About the Company

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is America's leading provider of water solutions, including products and services for storing, piping, improving, treating, and recycling water. With over 45 years of experience in the industry and 18 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas is present in 14 countries and has a portfolio that includes 27 product lines, a services platform, and an e-commerce business. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 10th, 2014.

Pedregal 24, piso 19, Col. Molino del Rey

Miguel Hidalgo

C.P. 11040, Ciudad de México

T. +52 (55) 5201 5000

www.rotoplas.com

SOURCE Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V.