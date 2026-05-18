Rotoplas Extends its Maturity Profile and Strengthens its Capital Structure with a MXN $4,000 million Term Loan with Bancomext

MEXICO CITY, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. ("Rotoplas" or "the Company") (BMV: AGUA*), a leading provider of water solutions in the Americas, announced that it has successfully entered into a term loan agreement with Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior, S.N.C. ("Bancomext"). The principal terms of the facility are as follows:

Loan type: Term Loan.

Lender: Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior, S.N.C. (Bancomext).

Amount: Up to MXN $4,000,000,000.00 (Four billion pesos 00/100 MXN).

Currency: Mexican pesos (MXN).

Amortization term: Up to 7 (seven) years from the date of the first drawdown, with a single bullet payment at maturity, with an implicit refinancing option of 3 (three) additional years for a total term of up to 10 (ten) years.

Prepayments: The facility allows for voluntary prepayments without penalty.

Interest rate: The applicable interest rate will be determined prior to each drawdown and will consist of a base rate (28-day TIIE-F) plus a spread, in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the credit agreement.

The primary purpose of the term loan is the refinancing of the AGUA 17-2x Senior Notes maturing in June 2027. This action reaffirms the Company's financial discipline, focused on extending its maturity profile, reducing leverage, and strengthening its capital structure, ensuring the continued execution of its long-term growth plans.

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About the Company

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is America's leading provider of water solutions, including products and services for storing, piping, improving, treating, and recycling water. With over 45 years of experience in the industry and 18 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas is present in 14 countries and has a portfolio that includes 27 product lines, a services platform, and an e-commerce business. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 10th, 2014.

www.rotoplas.com

SOURCE Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V.