Roundhill Announces Transition to Active Management for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) to transition management strategy from passive to active

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, today announced that the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) will transition from an index-based to an actively-managed ETF following the market close on June 18, 2026.

The Fund will continue to focus on the sports betting and iGaming industry. Its holdings will generally include companies involved in online and retail sports betting, online casino gaming, and the technology and services that support them.

For more information on BETZ and its current holdings: www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/betz/.

About Roundhill Investments:

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers distinct and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website at https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/BETZ/. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Risks include those related to investments in the highly-competitive sports betting industry, including from illegal or unregulated companies. Expansion of sports betting (both regulated and unregulated), including the award of additional licenses or expansion or relocation of existing sports betting companies, and competition from other leisure and entertainment activities, could impact these companies' finances. Small and mid capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. Fund investments are concentrated in an industry or group of industries, and the value of Fund shares may rise and fall more than more diversified funds. Investments in foreign securities involve social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility and limited regulation risks. Depositary Receipts involve risks similar to those associated with investments in foreign securities, but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments