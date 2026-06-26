Roundhill Investments Surpasses $30 Billion in Assets Under Management

Year-to-date inflows rank amongst the top fifteen ETF issuers in the U.S.

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, today announced the firm has surpassed $30 billion in assets under management (AUM).¹

The firm's AUM growth has accelerated since crossing $10 billion in November 2025, with year-to-date inflows ranking amongst the top fifteen ETF issuers in the U.S. Since its founding in 2018, Roundhill has grown by staying deeply attuned to investor needs and consistently delivering solutions that meet investor demand before the rest of the marketplace. This approach has resulted in a diversified product platform, spanning solutions across tax-efficient core, thematic equity, and income-based strategies.

Roundhill's latest leg of growth has been driven by its thematic equity platform. Surpassing $20 billion in assets in 54 days, the Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM) became the fastest-growing ETF launch in history, offering investors the first dedicated vehicle for exposure to the global memory semiconductor companies powering the AI buildout. The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is the largest and most liquid ETF offering precise exposure to the Magnificent Seven stocks. The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT), the world's first Generative AI ETF, continues to attract investors seeking targeted exposure to the AI theme.

"I joined Roundhill because the vision was unlike anything else in the ETF industry, and I believed we could scale it into something special. $30 billion dollars later, that belief has only grown stronger. We did not get here by following anyone else's playbook, and in our opinion where we are going will make this milestone look like only the beginning," said Dave Mazza, Chief Executive Officer at Roundhill Investments.

"When Tim and I founded Roundhill, we made a deliberate choice to build differently," said Will Hershey, Co-Founder of Roundhill Investments. "The traditional ETF industry was slow, backward-looking, and lacked innovation. I think it's finally safe to say our thesis has been validated. Nonetheless, we believe we have only begun our journey, and our product pipeline remains as robust as ever."

"We'd like to thank all of our ETF shareholders for trusting us with their capital, all of our partners, and our investors, notably BITKRAFT Ventures, for believing in us," Co-Founder Tim Maloney added.

¹Source: Bloomberg, as of 6/25/2026.

About Roundhill Investments

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs aims to offer distinct and differentiated exposures across tax-efficient core, thematic equity, and derivative income strategies. The firm's leadership team has collectively launched more than 100 ETFs. For more information, please visit www.roundhillinvestments.com.

Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of Roundhill ETFs before investing. This and other information about each fund is contained in the Prospectus and Summary Prospectus. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing as it explains the risks associated with investing in the ETFs. Each Fund prospectus can be found on the individual Fund page under https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/.

All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss of principal. There is no guarantee an investment strategy will be successful. As "non-diversified" funds, the Funds may hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than many other funds. To the extent the Funds invest in a relatively small number of issuers, a decline in the market value of a particular security held by the Funds may affect its value more than if it invested in a larger number of issuers. The value of the Funds Shares may be more volatile than the values of shares of more diversified funds.

Roundhill's funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments