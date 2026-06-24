Roundhill Investments & T-REX Launch 2X Long DRAM Daily Target ETF (RAM)

RAM offers 2X daily long exposure to the DRAM ETF, the biggest ETF launch in history

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, today announced the launch of the Roundhill T-REX 2X Long DRAM Daily Target ETF (RAM).

RAM is designed to seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2X) the daily performance of the Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM)*. The Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM) seeks to provide precise exposure to global companies engaged in memory-related activities, including the manufacturing and development of DRAM, NAND, and other storage technologies.

Since its launch on April 2, 2026, DRAM has been the most successful ETF debut in history, surpassing $20 billion in assets under management in just over two months of trading with a total return of 179.84%**. With robust trading volume and options activity, DRAM's rapid adoption underscores clear investor demand for targeted memory exposure, and RAM seeks to offer active traders a leveraged way to engage with the same theme.

"DRAM has been the most successful ETF launch in history, and the investor demand we have seen reflects a conviction that memory is the critical bottleneck of the AI buildout. RAM gives active traders a precise, leveraged tool to express that same view, and we are thrilled to partner with T-REX to bring it to market," said Dave Mazza, CEO of Roundhill Investments.

RAM is a collaboration between Roundhill and T-REX, a leveraged ETF initiative between REX Shares and Tuttle Capital Management. The collaboration brings together Roundhill's research-driven thematic expertise with T-REX's specialized infrastructure in leveraged investment products, resulting in a tool built for active traders who want to express high-conviction views on the memory cycle.



"Memory has become one of the most important trades of the AI era, where surging demand collides with constrained supply," said Greg King, Founder and CEO of REX. "We are excited to partner with Roundhill to provide investors with an additional tool to trade exposure to memory stocks."

Learn More About RAM: https://roundhillinvestments.com/etf/ram/

*There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its stated investment objective. The Fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective over a period of time different than a single day.

**Based on NAV Total Return as of 6/22/26. For standardized performance of DRAM, click here: https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/dram/

About Roundhill Investments:

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers distinct and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

About T-REX:

T-REX is a joint venture between REX Shares and Tuttle Capital Management. T-REX is redefining single-stock ETFs with first-to-market leveraged and inverse exposures. Built to deliver 2x and -2x daily performance on some of the market's most dynamic companies, T-REX funds give traders powerful tools to express high-conviction views. From being the first to launch 2x and -2x ETFs on Tesla (TSLT) and Nvidia (NVDX), to pioneering 2x leveraged exposure to the SpaceX IPO (SPAX), T-REX continues to set the pace in ETF innovation. With more than 40 products already trading, the suite is constantly expanding to meet evolving investor demand for tactical, high-impact exposures. For more information, visit rexshares.com.

About REX Shares:

REX Shares offers a suite of exchange-traded products built for both active traders and long-term investors, spanning income, crypto, thematic, and leveraged strategies. Whether making short-term trades, generating income from volatility, or investing in digital assets and emerging themes like drones, REX empowers investors to act on strong market views.

For more information, please visit rexshares.com.

About Tuttle Capital Management:

Tuttle Capital Management is a leader in thematic and actively managed ETFs, leveraging an agile investment approach to align with market trends. Please visit www.tuttlecap.com for more information.

An investment in the Fund entails significant risk. The Fund may not achieve its leveraged investment objective and there is a risk that you could lose all of your money invested in the Fund. The Fund is not a complete investment program. In addition, the Fund presents risks not traditionally associated with other mutual funds and ETFs. It is important that investors closely review all of the risks listed below and understand them before making an investment in the Fund.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the REX Shares. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 1-844-802-4004 or visit the website at www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/ram.

A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling 844-802-4004. Short term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund's future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns.

Investing in a REX Shares ETF may be more volatile than investing in broadly diversified funds. The use of leverage by a Fund increases the risk to the Fund. The REX Shares ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk, consequences of seeking daily leveraged, or daily inverse leveraged, investment results and intend to actively monitor and manage their investment.

Risk Factors

Daily Rebalancing Risk. Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day's return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% of the return of the underlying security over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the underlying security performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the underlying security's volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the underlying security's performance increases over a period longer than a single day.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities owned by the Fund.

Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund has a daily leveraged investment objective and the Fund's performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from 200% of DRAM's performance, before fees and expenses. Compounding affects all investments, but has a more significant impact on funds that are leveraged and that rebalance daily and becomes more pronounced as volatility and holding periods increase. The impact of compounding will impact each shareholder differently depending on the period of time an investment in the Fund is held and the volatility of DRAM during the shareholder's holding period of an investment in the Fund.

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage. An investment in the Fund is exposed to the risk that a decline in the daily performance of DRAM will be magnified. This means that an investment in the Fund will be reduced by an amount equal to 2% for every 1% daily decline in DRAM, not including the costs of financing leverage and other operating expenses, which would further reduce its value.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. Investing in derivatives may be considered aggressive and may expose the Fund to greater risks, and may result in larger losses or small gains, than investing directly in the reference assets underlying those derivatives, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective.

Swap Agreements. Swap agreements are entered into primarily with major global financial institutions for a specified period which may range from one day to more than one year. In a standard swap transaction, two parties agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on particular predetermined reference or underlying securities or instruments. The gross return to be exchanged or swapped between the parties is calculated based on a notional amount or the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount invested in a reference asset. Swap agreements are generally traded over-the-counter, and therefore, may not receive regulatory protection, which may expose investors to significant losses.

Indirect Investment Risk. Roundhill Memory ETF is not affiliated with the Trust, the Adviser, or any affiliates thereof and is not involved with this offering in any way, and has no obligation to consider the Fund in taking any corporate actions that might affect the value of the Fund. The Trust, the Fund and any affiliate are not responsible for the performance of Roundhill Memory ETF and make no representation as to the performance of DRAM. Investing in the Fund is not equivalent to investing in DRAM. Fund shareholders will not have voting rights or rights to receive dividends or other distributions or any other rights with respect to DRAM.

Industry Concentration Risk. The Fund will be concentrated in the industry to which Roundhill Memory ETF is assigned (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets in investments that provide exposure to the industry to which Roundhill Memory ETF is assigned). A portfolio concentrated in a particular industry may present more risks than a portfolio broadly diversified over several industries. As of the date of this prospectus, DRAM is assigned to the technology sector and the computer hardware industry.

Computer Technology Company Risk. The value of stocks of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles, rapid product obsolescence, government regulation, and competition, both domestically and internationally, including competition from competitors with lower production costs. In addition, many information technology companies have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. Information technology companies are heavily dependent on patent and intellectual property rights, the loss or impairment of which may adversely affect profitability.

Counterparty Risk. A counterparty may be unwilling or unable to make timely payments to meet its contractual obligations or may fail to return holdings that are subject to the agreement with the counterparty.

Rebalancing Risk. If for any reason the Fund is unable to rebalance all or a part of its portfolio, or if all or a portion of the portfolio is rebalanced incorrectly, the Fund's investment exposure may not be consistent with its investment objective. In these instances, the Fund may have investment exposure to DRAM that is significantly greater or significantly less than its stated multiple. The Fund may be more exposed to leverage risk than if it had been properly rebalanced and may not achieve its investment objective, leading to significantly greater losses or reduced gains.

Daily Correlation Risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of correlation to DRAM and therefore achieve its daily leveraged investment objective. The Fund's exposure to DRAM is impacted by DRAM's movement. Because of this, it is unlikely that the Fund will be perfectly exposed to DRAM at the end of each day. The possibility of the Fund being materially over- or under-exposed to DRAM increases on days when DRAM is volatile near the close of the trading day. Market disruptions, regulatory restrictions and high volatility will also adversely affect the Fund's ability to adjust exposure to the required levels.

Liquidity Risk. Holdings of the Fund may be difficult to buy or sell or may be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. Illiquid securities may be difficult to value, especially in changing or volatile markets. If the Fund is forced to buy or sell an illiquid security or derivative instrument at an unfavorable time or price, the Fund may be adversely impacted. Certain market conditions or restrictions may prevent the Fund from limiting losses, realizing gains or achieving a high correlation with DRAM. There is no assurance that a security or derivative instrument that is deemed liquid when purchased will continue to be liquid. Market illiquidity may cause losses for the Fund. To the extent that DRAM value increases or decreases significantly, the Fund may be one of many market participants that are attempting to transact in the DRAM.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as "non-diversified" under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. This means it has the ability to invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers or in financial instruments with a single counterparty or a few counterparties.

New Fund Risk. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund's market exposure for limited periods of time.

DRAM Investing Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment held by the Fund to be more volatile than the market generally. The value of an individual security or particular type of security may be more volatile than the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of the market as a whole. Roundhill Memory ETF develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions using NAND flash technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. In addition to the risks associated generally with operating companies, DRAM faces risks unique to its operations including, among others, rapid changes in technology product cycles, competition from competitors with lower production costs, dependence on patent and intellectual property rights, and the ability to attract, hire and retain key employees or qualified personnel.

Early Close/Trading Halt Risk. Although an underlying security's shares are listed for trading on an exchange, there can be no assurance that an active trading market for such shares will be available at all times. An exchange or market may close or issue trading halts on specific securities or financial instruments, including the shares of the Fund. Under such circumstances, the ability to buy or sell certain portfolio securities or financial instruments may be restricted, which may result in the Fund being unable to buy or sell investments for its portfolio, may disrupt the Fund's creation/redemption process and may temporarily prevent investors from buying and selling shares of the Fund. In addition, the Fund may be unable to accurately price its investments, may fail to achieve performance that is correlated with DRAM and may incur substantial losses. If there is a significant intra-day market event and/or DRAM experiences a significant price increase or decrease, the Fund may not meet its investment objective or rebalance its portfolio appropriately.

Sector Concentration Risk. The trading prices of the Fund's underlying securities may be highly volatile and could continue to be subject to wide fluctuations in response to various factors. The stock market in general, and the market for technology companies in particular, has experienced extreme price and volume fluctuations that have often been unrelated or disproportionate to the operating performance of those companies.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities owned by the Fund. In general, the market price of fixed income securities with longer maturities will increase or decrease more in response to changes in interest rates than shorter-term securities.

Underlying Security Investing Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment held by the Fund to be more volatile than the market generally. The value of an individual security or particular type of security may be more volatile than the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of the market as a whole.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC, member FINRA, not affiliated with REX Shares or the Funds' investment advisor.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments