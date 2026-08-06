Roundhill Investments Launches First-Ever Neocloud ETF (NCLD) and Photonics & Optics ETF (LYTE)

NCLD and LYTE provide precise exposure to the compute and connectivity layers powering the AI infrastructure buildout.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments , an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, today announced the launch of the Roundhill Neocloud ETF (Nasdaq: NCLD) and the Roundhill Photonics & Optics ETF (Cboe BZX: LYTE).

The Roundhill Neocloud ETF (Nasdaq: NCLD) invests in the neocloud companies powering AI infrastructure, including GPU-as-a-Service platforms and AI data centers that support high-performance computing. As AI workloads continue to grow, these companies help provide the compute capacity and cloud infrastructure needed to train, deploy, and scale advanced AI models.

NCLD Top Ten Holdings :

Company Name Ticker Weight Nebius Group NV NBIS 30.83 % CoreWeave Inc CRWV 27.30 % IREN Ltd IREN 7.72 % Hut 8 Corp HUT 6.32 % Terawulf Inc WULF 4.97 % Applied Digital Corp APLD 4.83 % Cipher Digital Inc CIFR 4.24 % Galaxy Digital Inc GLXY 4.12 % Core Scientific Inc CORZ 3.88 % Cleanspark Inc CLSK 1.92 %

The Roundhill Photonics & Optics ETF (Cboe BZX: LYTE) invests in the photonics and optics stocks driving the AI infrastructure buildout, including optical interconnects, lasers, and photonic chips replacing copper with light inside AI data centers. These technologies are designed to enable faster data transmission, greater bandwidth, and improved energy efficiency as AI computing demands continue to increase.

LYTE Top Ten Holdings :

Company Name Ticker Weight Lumentum Holdings Inc LITE 15.42 % Coherent Corp COHR 15.23 % Eoptolink Technology Inc Ltd 300502 CH 14.59 % Zhongji Innolight Co Ltd 300308 CH 14.22 % Ciena Corp CIEN 13.73 % Suzhou TFC Optical Communication Co Ltd 300394 CH 7.90 % Yuanjie Semiconductor Technology Co Ltd 688498 CH 5.35 % Accelink Technologies Co Ltd 002281 CH 4.74 % Fabrinet FN 4.00 % Applied Optoelectronics Inc AAOI 2.14 %

Today's launches follow the April 2026 debut of the Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM), which became the fastest ETF ever to reach $25 billion in assets.

"DRAM proved that investors want precise exposure to the AI infrastructure trade, not another broad tech fund," said Dave Mazza, Chief Executive Officer of Roundhill Investments. "NCLD and LYTE extend that approach to two critical layers of the AI buildout: the neoclouds providing compute and the photonics companies moving data at the speed of light."

For more information on the funds, please visit roundhillinvestments.com/etf/ncld and roundhillinvestments.com/etf/lyte.

About Roundhill Investments:

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers distinct and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus, if available, with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit our website at www.roundhillinvestments.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

NCLD Disclosures

Neocloud Companies Risk. Neocloud Companies may be subject to rapid changes in technology, intense competition, government regulation, and obsolescence risk. Securities of such companies may be subject to greater price volatility than securities of companies in other sectors, particularly over the short term. The prices of securities of companies in these industries may fluctuate widely due to competitive pressures, rapid product cycles, changes in the regulatory environment, and shifts in supply and demand dynamics. Many Neocloud Companies are relatively small and may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources, or personnel, making them more susceptible to business risks and adverse developments. Neocloud Companies may also be dependent upon government contracts or subsidies, which may be subject to cancellation, renegotiation, or delay in payment. Additionally, the success of Neocloud Companies may be contingent upon the broader adoption of related technologies, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data center infrastructure, and high-performance computing. A slowdown or disruption in the growth of these related sectors could materially and adversely affect the revenues and profitability of Neocloud Companies in which the Fund invests.

Industrials Companies Risk. Industrials companies convert unfinished goods into finished durables used to manufacture other goods or provide services. Examples of industrials companies include companies involved in the production of electrical equipment and components, industrial products, manufactured housing and telecommunications equipment, as well as defense and aerospace companies. General risks of industrials companies include the general state of the economy, exchange rates, commodity prices, intense competition, consolidation, domestic and international politics, government regulation, import controls, excess capacity, consumer demand and spending trends.

LYTE Disclosures

Photonic And Optical Companies Risk. Photonic and Optical Companies may be subject to rapid changes in technology, intense competition, government regulation, and obsolescence risk. Securities of such companies may be subject to greater price volatility than securities of companies in other sectors, particularly over the short term. The prices of securities of companies in these industries may fluctuate widely due to competitive pressures, rapid product cycles, changes in the regulatory environment, and shifts in supply and demand dynamics. Many Photonic and Optical Companies are relatively small and may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources, or personnel, making them more susceptible to business risks and adverse developments. Photonic and Optical Companies may also be dependent upon government contracts or subsidies, which may be subject to cancellation, renegotiation, or delay in payment. Additionally, the development and commercialization of photonic and optical technologies may be contingent upon the broader adoption of related technologies, including artificial intelligence, data center infrastructure, and advanced telecommunications networks. A slowdown or disruption in the growth of these related sectors could materially and adversely affect the revenues and profitability of Photonic and Optical Companies in which the Fund invests.

Shared Risks

Active Management Risk. The Fund is actively-managed and its performance reflects investment decisions that the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser makes for the Fund. Such judgments about the Fund's investments may prove to be incorrect. If the investments selected and the strategies employed by the Fund fail to produce the intended results, the Fund could underperform as compared to other funds with similar investment objectives and/or strategies, or could have negative returns.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Information Technology Companies Risk. Information technology companies face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, which may have an adverse effect on profit margins. Like other technology companies, information technology companies may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. The products of information technology companies may face obsolescence due to rapid technological developments, frequent new product introduction, unpredictable changes in growth rates and competition for the services of qualified personnel. Companies in the information technology sector are heavily dependent on patent and intellectual property rights. The loss or impairment of these rights may adversely affect the profitability of these companies. Information technology companies are facing increased government and regulatory scrutiny and may be subject to adverse government or regulatory action.

Non-Diversification Risk. As a "non-diversified" fund, the Fund may hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than many other funds. To the extent the Fund invests in a relatively small number of issuers, a decline in the market value of a particular security held by the Fund may affect its value more than if it invested in a larger number of issuers. The value of the Fund Shares may be more volatile than the values of shares of more diversified funds.

Asia Risk.The Fund invests significantly in the securities of Asian issuers. As such, the Fund is subject to certain risks specifically associated with investments in the securities of Asian issuers. Many Asian economies have experienced rapid growth and industrialization, and there is no assurance that this growth rate will be maintained. Some Asian economies are highly dependent on trade, and economic conditions in other countries within and outside Asia can impact these economies. Certain of these economies may be adversely affected by trade or policy disputes with its major trade partners. There is also a high concentration of market capitalization and trading volume in a small number of issuers representing a limited number of industries, as well as a high concentration of investors and financial intermediaries. Certain Asian countries have experienced and may in the future experience expropriation and nationalization of assets, confiscatory taxation, currency manipulation, political instability, armed conflict and social instability as a result of religious, ethnic, socio-economic and/or political unrest.

Concentration Risk. The Fund is concentrated in the industry or group of industries comprising the information technology sector. The Fund may be susceptible to an increased risk of loss, including losses due to adverse events that affect the Fund's investments more than the market as a whole, to the extent that the Fund's investments are concentrated in the securities and/or other assets of a particular issuer or issuers, country, group of countries, region, market, industry, group of industries, sector, market segment or asset class.

Depositary Receipts Risk. Depositary receipts may be less liquid than the underlying shares in their primary trading market. Any distributions paid to the holders of depositary receipts are usually subject to a fee charged by the depositary. Holders of depositary receipts may have limited voting rights, and investment restrictions in certain countries may adversely impact the value of depositary receipts because such restrictions may limit the ability to convert the equity shares into depositary receipts and vice versa. Such restrictions may cause the equity shares of the underlying issuer to trade at a discount or premium to the market price of the depositary receipts.

Derivatives Risk. The use of derivative instruments (i.e., swap agreements and forward contracts) involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments. These risks include: (i) the risk that the counterparty to a derivative transaction may not fulfill its contractual obligations; (ii) risk of mispricing or improper valuation; and (iii) the risk that changes in the value of the derivative may not correlate perfectly with the underlying asset. Derivative prices are highly volatile and may fluctuate substantially during a short period of time. Such prices are influenced by numerous factors that affect the markets, including, but not limited to: changing supply and demand relationships; government programs and policies; national and international political and economic events, changes in interest rates, inflation and deflation and changes in supply and demand relationships. Trading derivative instruments involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities. Derivative contracts ordinarily have leverage inherent in their terms. The use of leverage may cause the Fund to liquidate portfolio positions when it would not be advantageous to do so in order to satisfy its obligations or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements for derivatives. The use of derivatives can magnify potential for gain or loss and, therefore, amplify the effects of market volatility on the Fund Share price.

Emerging Markets Risk. The Fund's investments in emerging markets may be subject to a greater risk of loss than investments in more developed markets. Emerging markets may be more likely to experience inflation, political turmoil and rapid changes in economic conditions than more developed markets. Emerging markets often have less uniformity in accounting and reporting requirements, unreliable securities valuation and greater risk associated with custody of securities.

Forward Contracts Risk. The Fund may utilize forward contracts to derive its exposure to Photonic and Optical Companies. A forward contract is an over-the-counter derivative transaction between two parties to buy or sell a specified amount of an underlying reference at a specified price (or rate) on a specified date in the future. Forward contracts are negotiated on an individual basis and are ot standardized or traded on exchanges. The market for forward contracts is substantially unregulated and can experience lengthy periods of illiquidity, unusually high trading volume and other negative impacts, such as political intervention, which may result in volatility or disruptions in such markets. A relatively small price movement in a forward contract may result in substantial losses to the Fund, exceeding the amount of the margin paid.

Non-US Securities Risk. Non-U.S. securities are subject to higher volatility than securities of domestic issuers due to possible adverse political, social or economic developments, restrictions on foreign investment or exchange of securities, capital controls, lack of liquidity, currency exchange rates, excessive taxation, government seizure of assets, the imposition of sanctions by foreign governments, different legal or accounting standards, and less government supervision and regulation of securities exchanges in foreign countries.

Small-Capitalization Companies Risk. Small-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse general market or economic developments, and their securities may be less liquid and may experience greater price volatility than large- and mid-capitalization companies as a result of several factors, including limited trading volumes, fewer products or financial resources, management inexperience and less publicly available information.

Swap Agreement Risk. The Fund may utilize swap agreements to derive its exposure Photonic and Optical Companies. Swap agreements may involve greater risks than direct investment in securities as they may be leveraged and are subject to credit risk, counterparty risk and valuation risk. A swap agreement could result in losses if the underlying reference or asset does not perform as anticipated. In addition, many swaps trade over-the-counter and may be considered illiquid. It may not be possible for the Fund to liquidate a swap position at an advantageous time or price, which may result in significant losses.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

Glossary

GPU (Graphics Processing Unit): A specialized processor originally designed for rendering graphics, now widely used to power AI and machine learning workloads. Unlike traditional CPUs, GPUs can perform thousands of calculations simultaneously, making them the preferred chip for training and running large AI models.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments