Routeware Named No. 200 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Software Companies

For The Fourth Consecutive Year, Routeware Has Been Recognized Among The Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses For Exceptional Revenue Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Routeware, a leading provider of integrated technology solutions for the waste and recycling industry, announced it has been ranked No. 2619 on the overall 2026 Inc. 5000 list and No. 200 in the Software category, one of the industry-specific rankings within the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The ranking recognizes Routeware's exceptional growth, earning it a place on the list of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses that are driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

"We are honored to be named on the Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing companies for the fourth year in a row, proving that we are building something that matters for our customers," said Jeremy Collins, CEO of Routeware. "We play a mission-critical role in helping waste and recycling organizations serve their communities through systems that can't afford disruption. This recognition reflects a team that shows up every day to protect that foundation while still finding new ways to make operations safer, simpler, and more efficient."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Routeware:

Routeware is a leading provider of waste, recycling, and heavy-duty fleet technology solutions.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serving municipalities and haulers across North America and the United Kingdom, Routeware's integrated platform provides route optimization, fleet dispatch software, in-cab technology, digital customer engagement, billing systems, and data-driven insights. The company's solutions help customers large and small increase operational efficiency, improve service delivery, reduce costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

Founded over 25 years ago, Routeware is trusted by over 1500 customers to digitize operations and support resilient communities. The company has offices and customers throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. For more information, visit www.routeware.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Routeware, Inc.