Industry veteran with a proven track record at Procore joins Routeware to lead product strategy and accelerate the company's innovation roadmap

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Routeware, Inc., a leading provider of integrated technology solutions for the waste and recycling industry, today announced the appointment of Kristy McKnight as Chief Product Officer (CPO).

Routeware, Inc. Appoints Kristy McKnight as Chief Product Officer to Drive Platform Innovation

McKnight joins the executive leadership team at a pivotal moment as Routeware continues to scale its platforms and deliver mission-critical technology to government and private haulers. With over 20 years of experience building and scaling vertical SaaS companies, she brings deep expertise in leading product organizations through high-growth phases, including two IPOs and two acquisitions.

"Kristy knows what 'great' looks like and exactly how to get there," said Jeremy Collins, CEO at Routeware. "Throughout our conversations, she has instinctively reframed every challenge as an opportunity, viewing customer feedback as a roadmap for UI/UX improvements and friction as a catalyst for progress. That ownership mindset is exactly what we need to produce real results, fast."

Prior to joining Routeware, McKnight held a GM-level leadership role at Procore, where she helped scale technology solutions for the construction industry, a sector that shares the complex, frontline operational challenges found in waste and recycling. At Routeware, her immediate priorities include strengthening the foundational products and spearheading the development of growth products that will define the company's next chapter.

"The waste and recycling industry is at a digital turning point, and I am thrilled to join a team that puts the customer at the center of everything they build," said McKnight. "My goal is to ensure our product strategy is directly shaped by the people who use it every day. By listening to our customers and exploring how technologies like AI can solve real-world problems rather than just chase trends, we will make our products solve problems that matter to operators and make our customers more successful."

Beyond her product vision, McKnight is recognized for a leadership philosophy centered on organizational transparency and team empowerment. Her initial tenure will focus on deep cross-functional collaboration and intensive customer engagement to further refine a proactive, data-driven product strategy that aligns with Routeware's long-term growth objectives.

About Routeware:

Routeware is a leading provider of waste, recycling, and heavy-duty fleet technology solutions.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serving municipalities and haulers across North America and the United Kingdom, Routeware's integrated platforms provide route optimization, fleet dispatch software, in-cab technology, digital customer engagement, billing systems, and data-driven insights. The company's solutions help customers large and small increase operational efficiency, improve service delivery, reduce costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

Founded 25 years ago, Routeware is trusted by 1500 customers to digitize operations and support resilient communities. The company has offices and customers throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. For more information, visit www.routeware.com.

SOURCE Routeware, Inc.