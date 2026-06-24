ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP RELEASES 2025 COMMUNITY IMPACT REPORT, ADVANCING ITS COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITIES AND DESTINATIONS AROUND THE WORLD

Company's New Foundation Marks Next Chapter in Destination Stewardship

Key Takeaways

Delivered $61 million in total community contributions value.

Positively impacted 3.1 million individuals across 85+ destinations since 2023.

Launched Royal Caribbean Group Foundation.

Invested in conservation, education, disaster relief, and partnerships.

MIAMI, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) today released its 2025 Community Impact Report, highlighting the company's continued efforts to strengthen the communities and destinations it visits around the world. Guided by its SEA the Future platform - focused on sustaining the planet, energizing communities, and accelerating innovation – the Group delivered $61M in total community impact across 85 destinations, supporting disaster recovery, conservation, education, workforce development, and global partnerships.

Educational Ship Tour Port Villa, Vanuatu

The report also introduces the Royal Caribbean Group Foundation, a new philanthropic arm designed to build on more than 30 years of community engagement and expand the company's ability to create lasting, positive impact as part of its mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly.

"The communities we visit are central to who we are and to the experiences we deliver every day," said Jason Liberty, Chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "Across our brands and around the world, we're focused on investing in ways that help those communities thrive, from education and environmental protection to disaster relief and economic opportunity. This year's report highlights the scale of that work, and the launch of the Royal Caribbean Group Foundation gives us an even stronger platform to advance it for years to come."

In 2025, Royal Caribbean Group initiatives spanned six continents. Key highlights include:

Delivered $61 million in total community contributions value.

Positively impacted 3.1 million individuals across 85+ destinations since 2023.

Donated $10 million in charitable support this year across cash and in-kind support.

Invested $13+ million in conservation efforts with the World Wildlife Fund since 2016.

Celebrated 15 years of L'École Nouvelle Royal Caribbean in Haiti, which has educated more than 4,600 students and awarded over 700 secondary school scholarships.

Raised $4.2 million for Make-A-Wish®, helping grant over 3,000 life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses over 25 years.

Contributed $1.6 million to disaster relief efforts, including supporting recovery in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa.

Advanced biodiversity protection through support of the Galápagos Barcode Project, a citizen science initiative that trains local communities to collect DNA samples, helping build a biobank that documents native species and supports long-term conservation across the archipelago.

The launch of the Royal Caribbean Foundation advances the company's belief in tourism as an economic vitality engine and commitment to creating positive community impact. The new foundation builds on a 30-year legacy of global investments, with the previously announced inaugural pledge to Jackson Health Foundation supporting education with the creation of a new emergency residency program to help fulfill Jackson's mission of innovative world-class care and workforce readiness in South Florida.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group is a leading global vacation company spanning cruise, one-of-a-kind destinations, and land-based vacation experiences. The company operates 71 ships sailing to more than 1,000 destinations across all seven continents through its three wholly owned brands - Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea - and a 50% joint venture interest in TUI Cruises, which operates the Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd brands.

The Group is expanding its portfolio of private destinations through its Perfect Day and Royal Beach Club collections, and the company will enter river cruising in 2027 with Celebrity River Cruises. Powered by innovative brands, advanced technology, and an industry-leading loyalty program, the company has built a connected vacation ecosystem, turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.

Named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies 2026 list and to Forbes' 2026 Best American Companies lists, Royal Caribbean Group is guided by its mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly. For more information, visit royalcaribbeangroup.com.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group