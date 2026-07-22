ROYAL CARIBBEAN AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO MAHAHUAL K'IIN, A COMMUNITY HUB DESIGNED WITH AND FOR RESIDENTS

The new center builds on a community space that has served Mahahual since 2014, with expanded capacity for education, recreation, cultural programming and local gatherings in a location designed to be easier for more residents to access. Its new name, Mahahual K'iin — meaning "the sun of Mahahual" — was proposed and selected through a community vote and reflects its role as a welcoming place rooted in local pride and connection.

"Mahahual is an important community for Royal Caribbean, and the Mahahual K'iin Community Center reflects the long-term partnership we want to continue building here," said Jason Liberty, Chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "This next phase is about turning commitment into action by creating a welcoming place where children can learn, families can gather and neighbors can connect."

Located along the Carretera Cafetal-Mahahual at the heart of town, the future center is envisioned with modern, flexible spaces for workshops, education and community-led events, plus outdoor recreation areas anchored by a new soccer pitch for youth programs, friendly matches and community gatherings, alongside versatile basketball and volleyball courts. As part of its long-term commitment to the community, the company plans to begin construction once the necessary permits and approvals for the Community Center have been obtained.

"The Mahahual K'iin Community Center is the result of the strength, participation and dreams of our community," said Senaida Gómez, director of the Mahahual K'iin Community Center. "This new phase will allow us to expand our impact, strengthen our programs and create safe spaces for children, young people and families. We will continue working to ensure this center is a place of gathering, growth and well-being for everyone."

Since opening its doors, the center has hosted workshops, engaged volunteers and supported children and families through programs that promote learning, creativity, wellness and community connection. The new center will expand that impact with more space, improved access and additional opportunities for residents to learn, connect and grow.

The project is part of Royal Caribbean's ongoing commitment as owner and operator of the Port of Costa Maya to support practical initiatives that strengthen daily life in Mahahual. The company will continue working with residents, community leaders and local authorities on investments that support community well-being, environmental care and local opportunity.

To learn more about Royal Caribbean's work in Mahahual, visit www.RoyalCaribbeanMahahual.com or to learn more about the Community Center's activities, visit: Mahahual K'iin Community Center's Facebook page.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group