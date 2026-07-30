RPC, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) ("RPC" or the "Company"), a leading diversified oilfield services company, announced its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Non-GAAP and adjusted measures may include Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income margin, Adjusted earnings per share (diluted), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Free cash flow which are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the appendices of this earnings release.

Sequential comparisons are to 1Q:26. The Company thinks quarterly sequential comparisons are most useful in assessing industry trends and RPC's recent financial results. Both sequential and year-over-year comparisons are available in the tables at the end of this earnings release.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

Revenues increased 1% sequentially to $460.9 million

Net income was $12.1 million, compared to Net income of $0.9 million in the prior quarter, and diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) was $0.05; Net income margin increased 240 basis points sequentially to 2.6%

Adjusted net income was $17.8 million, compared to $7.6 million in the prior quarter, and Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.08; Adjusted net income margin was 3.9%. See Appendices B and C for additional details

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was $66.0 million, compared to $53.5 million in the prior quarter; Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 250 basis points sequentially to 14.3%. See Appendix C for additional details

The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on September 10, 2026, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2026

Management Commentary

"During the quarter our Technical Services segment experienced modest revenue increases. Within Technical Services, Cudd Pressure Controls' Snubbing, Spinnaker's Cementing, and Thru-Tubing Solutions' Downhole Tools generated double-digit revenue increases, which were mostly offset by lower Pintail Wireline revenues. Our Support Services segment revenues were up 11% sequentially led by Patterson Rental Tools, which generated a 21% increase compared to the seasonally weak first quarter."

"During the second quarter we saw reasons for optimism with some improved pricing and activity visibility. This allowed us an opportunity to support targeted growth through a modest increase in CapEx. Oil price volatility keeps us cautious, but our balance sheet affords us the ability to invest opportunistically."

"As previously announced, after 30 years with RPC, I believe now is the right time to retire and transition to the Company's next generation of leadership. I am committed to working closely with the Board to ensure continuity and a smooth transition, leaving RPC well-positioned with strong brands, a solid balance sheet, and a disciplined focus on full cycle returns that drive long-term shareholder value. I am blessed to have spent the last three decades working with a wonderful and dedicated group of people," stated Ben M. Palmer, RPC's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Selected Industry Data (Source: Baker Hughes, Inc., U.S. Energy Information Administration)





2Q:26

1Q:26

Change

% Change

2Q:25

Change

% Change

Average U.S. Rig Count



554



548



6

1.1 %

571



(17)

(3.0) % Average Oil Price ($/barrel)

$ 96.54

$ 70.54

$ 26.00

36.9 % $ 64.74

$ 31.80

49.1 % Average Natural Gas Price ($/Mcf)

$ 2.94

$ 4.81

$ (1.87)

(38.9) % $ 3.20

$ (0.26)

(8.1) %

2Q:26 Consolidated Financial Results (sequential comparisons to previous quarter)

Revenues were $460.9 million, up 1%. Within the Technical Services segment, revenues increased 1% sequentially, with increases in Snubbing, Cementing and Downhole Tools mostly offset by a decrease in Wireline revenues. Support Services segment revenues were up 11% primarily due to a 21% increase in Rental Tools.

Cost of revenues, which excludes depreciation and amortization of $37.4 million, was $345.7 million, down from $355.6 million. Despite the increase in revenues, cost of revenues declined primarily due to improved job mix, specifically materials & supplies within Pressure Pumping.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $51.5 million, up from $48.2 million, primarily driven by higher professional and advisory fees.

Acquisition related employment costs were approximately $7.3 million during 2Q:26, unchanged from 1Q:26, and represent non-cash accounting adjustments for costs related to the Pintail acquisition that are contingent upon continued employment.

Depreciation and amortization was $43.0 million during 2Q:26, slightly up from the previous quarter.

Interest income totaled $1.5 million, a decrease of 13% compared to the prior quarter. The decrease was due to a lower average cash balance which reflects a $20.0 million principal payment on the note payable related to the Pintail acquisition, made in early 2Q:26.

Interest expense totaled $671 thousand, a decrease of 19% compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to the principal reduction of the note payable related to the Pintail acquisition.

Income tax provision was $4.5 million, or 27.1% of income before income taxes. The effective tax rate was lower compared to previous quarter primarily due to the smaller impact of permanent adjustments on an increased pretax income.

Net earnings and Diluted EPS totaled $12.1 million and $0.05 respectively, versus net income of $0.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.00, respectively, in 1Q:26. Net income margin increased 240 basis points sequentially to 2.6%.

Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS were $17.8 million and $0.08, respectively, versus $7.6 million and $0.03, respectively, in 1Q:26. Adjusted net income margin increased to 3.9% compared to 1.7% in 1Q:26. See Appendix B for additional details.

Adjusted EBITDA was $66.0 million, up 23.3% from $53.5 million in 1Q:26. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 250 basis points sequentially to 14.3%. See Appendix C for additional details.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $179.5 million at the end of the second quarter compared to the end of 2025, primarily due to the $20.0 million principal payment on the note payable related to the Pintail acquisition. In the second quarter of 2026 the Company amended its credit agreement to, among other things, extend the maturity date for revolving loans from June 22, 2027, to June 30, 2031. The Company had no outstanding borrowings under the Company's $100 million revolving credit facility during the quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities and Free cash flow were $74.6 million and $3.8 million, respectively, year-to-date through 2Q:26. Working capital was a significant use of cash during the quarter primarily due to higher accounts receivable resulting from increased customer activity and timing of collections.

Payment of dividends totaled $17.7 million year-to-date. Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on September 10, 2026, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2026.

Share repurchases totaled $3.5 million year-to-date, all of which related to tax withholdings for restricted stock vesting.

Segment Operations (sequential comparisons versus the previous quarter)

Technical Services performs value-added completion, production and maintenance services directly to a customer's well. These services include Pressure Pumping, Downhole Tools, Wireline, Coiled Tubing, Cementing, and other offerings.

Revenues were $438.1 million, up 1%

Operating income was $27.6 million, up $11.6 million or 73%

Operating income saw increases across most of our service lines

Support Services provides equipment for customer use or services to assist customer operations, including Rental Tools, pipe inspection services and storage.

Revenues were $22.8 million, up 11%

Operating income was $2.3 million, up $1.9 million

Results were driven by higher activity in Rental Tools and the fixed-cost nature of this service line





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, (In thousands) (Unaudited)

2026

2026

2025

2026

2025































Revenues:





























Technical Services

$ 438,115

$ 434,282

$ 396,754

$ 872,397

$ 708,598 Support Services



22,754



20,473



24,055



43,227



45,088 Total revenues

$ 460,869

$ 454,755

$ 420,809

$ 915,624

$ 753,686 Operating income (loss):





























Technical Services

$ 27,562

$ 15,978

$ 21,123

$ 43,540

$ 35,126 Support Services



2,290



401



4,639



2,691



7,300 Corporate expenses



(9,206)



(8,270)



(5,871)



(17,476)



(11,675) Acquisition related employment costs



(7,291)



(7,292)



(6,554)



(14,583)



(6,554) Gain on disposition of assets, net



1,416



1,803



2,199



3,219



3,725 Total operating income

$ 14,771

$ 2,620

$ 15,536

$ 17,391

$ 27,922 Interest expense



(671)



(830)



(1,007)



(1,501)



(1,138) Interest income



1,546



1,770



1,618



3,316



5,013 Other income, net



929



749



1,152



1,678



2,037 Income before income taxes

$ 16,575

$ 4,309

$ 17,299

$ 20,884

$ 33,834

Conference Call Information

RPC, Inc. will hold a conference call today, July 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results for the quarter. Interested parties may listen in by accessing a live webcast in the investor relations section of RPC, Inc.'s website at www.rpc.net . The live conference call can also be accessed by calling (833) 461-5787, or +1 (585) 542-9983 for international callers, and using conference ID number 300-114-924. For those not able to attend the live conference call, a replay will be available in the investor relations section of RPC, Inc.'s website beginning approximately two hours after the call and for a period of 90 days.

About RPC

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of America, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC's investor website can be found at www.rpc.net .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or performance and often can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "target," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding (i) "reasons for optimism" about its business, including improved pricing and activity visibility, (ii) the opportunity to "support targeted growth through a modest increase in CapEx," (iii) the Company's ability to "invest opportunistically" based on its balance sheet, and (iv) the Company being "well positioned" with strong brands, a strong balance sheet, and a disciplined focus on full cycle returns that drive long term shareholder value. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes in the price of oil and natural gas and the overall performance of the U.S. and global economies; levels of capital spending by our customers and the resulting demand for our services; the impact of tariffs and other trade actions, which may increase our cost of materials and affect our profitability; business interruptions due to adverse weather conditions or other natural or man-made disasters; changes in the competitive environment of our industry; political instability and geopolitical events in petroleum-producing regions of the world, including actions by the United States or other governments, such as the recent actions by the United States in Iran and Venezuela, and any related sanctions or disruptions of key transportation routes such as the Strait of Hormuz; actions of OPEC and other oil producing nations; our customers' drilling and production activities; and our ability to identify, consummate and successfully integrate acquisitions and/or other strategic investments or transactions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations are described under "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For information about RPC, Inc., please contact:

Joshua Large,

Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

(404) 321-2152

[email protected]

Michael L. Schmit,

Chief Financial Officer

(404) 321-2140

[email protected]

RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data)



































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2026

2026

2025

2026

2025 (Unaudited)





























































REVENUES

$ 460,869

$ 454,755

$ 420,809

$ 915,624

$ 753,686 COSTS AND EXPENSES:





























Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization

shown separately below)



345,718



355,585



317,746



701,303



561,641 Selling, general and administrative expenses



51,523



48,207



40,825



99,730



83,324 Acquisition related employment costs



7,291



7,292



6,554



14,583



6,554 Depreciation and amortization



42,982



42,854



42,347



85,836



77,970 Gain on disposition of assets, net



(1,416)



(1,803)



(2,199)



(3,219)



(3,725) Operating income



14,771



2,620



15,536



17,391



27,922 Interest expense



(671)



(830)



(1,007)



(1,501)



(1,138) Interest income



1,546



1,770



1,618



3,316



5,013 Other income, net



929



749



1,152



1,678



2,037 Income before income taxes



16,575



4,309



17,299



20,884



33,834 Income tax provision



4,500



3,454



7,151



7,954



11,656 NET INCOME

$ 12,075

$ 855

$ 10,148

$ 12,930

$ 22,178































































EARNINGS PER SHARE





























Basic

$ 0.05

$ 0.00

$ 0.05

$ 0.06

$ 0.10 Diluted

$ 0.05

$ 0.00

$ 0.05

$ 0.06

$ 0.10































WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING





























Basic



221,659



221,331



220,610



221,495



218,150 Diluted



221,659



221,331



220,610



221,495



218,150

RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(In thousands)



June 30,

December 31,



2026

2025





(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 179,468

$ 209,974 Accounts receivable, net



378,538



327,668 Inventories



125,793



119,004 Income taxes receivable



3,411



6,302 Prepaid expenses



15,544



18,307 Other current assets



23,220



23,215 Total current assets



725,974



704,470 Property, plant and equipment, net



519,012



531,556 Operating lease right-of-use assets



19,466



24,094 Finance lease right-of-use assets



1,623



1,934 Goodwill



81,249



83,422 Other intangibles, net



93,764



97,499 Other assets



18,667



25,410 Total assets

$ 1,459,755

$ 1,468,385













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











LIABILITIES











Accounts payable

$ 146,966

$ 119,757 Accrued payroll and related expenses



33,188



38,636 Accrued insurance expenses



8,063



7,194 Accrued state, local and other taxes



6,066



3,543 Income taxes payable



896



787 Unearned revenue



—



13,233 Current portion of operating lease liabilities



5,759



7,606 Current portion of finance lease liabilities



941



977 Current portion of notes payable



10,000



20,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



5,434



5,419 Total current liabilities



217,313



217,152 Accrued insurance expenses



17,254



15,570 Notes payable



20,000



30,000 Operating lease liabilities



14,423



17,762 Finance lease liabilities



756



1,041 Other long-term liabilities



6,941



10,814 Deferred income taxes



74,319



76,875 Total liabilities



351,006



369,214













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock



22,166



22,057 Capital in excess of par value



—



— Retained earnings



1,089,403



1,079,664 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,820)



(2,550) Total stockholders' equity



1,108,749



1,099,171 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,459,755

$ 1,468,385

RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS































(In thousands) Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net income

$ 12,930

$ 22,178 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



85,836



77,970 Acquisition related employment costs



14,583



6,554 Working capital



(42,605)



(14,824) Other operating activities



3,863



1,065 Net cash provided by operating activities



74,607



92,943













INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Capital expenditures



(70,837)



(75,323) Proceeds from sale of assets



7,421



9,496 Purchase of business, net of cash and debt assumed



—



(165,656) Net cash used for investing activities



(63,416)



(231,483)













FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Payment of dividends



(17,729)



(17,478) Repayment of debt



(20,000)



(4,502) Cash paid for common stock purchased and retired



(3,452)



(2,868) Cash paid for finance lease



(516)



(474) Net cash used for financing activities



(41,697)



(25,322)













Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(30,506)



(163,862) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



209,974



325,975 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 179,468

$ 162,113

Non-GAAP Measures

RPC, Inc. has used the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income margin, Adjusted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow in today's earnings release. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance or liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that presenting these non-GAAP measures, other than free cash flow, enables investors to compare the operating performance of our core business consistently over various time periods, without regard to acquisition related employment costs and changes in our accounting for purchases of wireline cables, and in the case of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, without regard to changes in our capital structure. Management believes that free cash flow, which measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating RPC's liquidity. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, RPC's definition of free cash flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, management believes it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth in the appendices below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures. These reconciliations also appear on RPC, Inc.'s investor website, which can be found at www.rpc.net .

Appendix A

































































(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(In thousands)

2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted

Operating Income

































































Operating income

$ 14,771

$ 2,620

$ 15,536

$ 17,391

$ 27,922

Wireline cable expenses



—



—



(2,778) (1)

—



(2,778) (1) Acquisition related employment costs



7,291



7,292



6,554



14,583



6,554

Adjusted operating income

$ 22,062

$ 9,912

$ 19,312

$ 31,974

$ 31,698







(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, wireline cables, previously capitalized and depreciated over 18 months, began being expensed due to a change in their estimated useful lives.

Appendix B

































































(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(In thousands)

2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

































































Net income

$ 12,075

$ 855

$ 10,148

$ 12,930

$ 22,178

Adjustments:































Wireline cable expenses, before taxes



—



—



(2,778) (1)

—



(2,778) (1) Tax effect of wireline cable expenses



—



—



653



—



653

Acquisition related employment costs, before taxes



7,291



7,292



6,554



14,583



6,554

Tax effect of Acquisition related employment costs



(1,565)



(572)



802



(2,137)



802

Total adjustments, net of tax



5,726



6,720



5,231



12,446



5,231

Adjusted net income

$ 17,801

$ 7,575

$ 15,379

$ 25,376

$ 27,409







(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, wireline cables, previously capitalized and depreciated over 18 months, began being expensed due to a change in their estimated useful lives.

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

































































Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.05

$ 0.00

$ 0.05

$ 0.06

$ 0.10

Adjustments:































Wireline cable expenses, before taxes



—



—



(0.01) (2)

—



(0.01) (2) Tax effect of wireline cable expenses



—



—



—



—



—

Acquisition related employment costs, before taxes



0.03



0.03



0.03



0.07



0.03

Tax effect of Acquisition related employment costs



(0.01)



—



—



(0.01)



—

Total adjustments, net of tax



0.02



0.03



0.02



0.06



0.02

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)

$ 0.08

$ 0.03

$ 0.06

$ 0.11

$ 0.13



































Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands)



221,659



221,331



220,610



221,495



218,150







(1) Adjusted diluted earnings per share may not equal the sum of Diluted earnings per share plus the Total adjustments, net of tax due to rounding. (2) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, wireline cables, previously capitalized and depreciated over 18 months, began being expensed due to a change in their estimated useful lives.

Appendix C

































































(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(In thousands)

2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA, and Net Income Margin to Adjusted Net Income

Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin































Net income

$ 12,075

$ 855

$ 10,148

$ 12,930

$ 22,178

Adjustments:































Income tax provision



4,500



3,454



7,151



7,954



11,656

Interest expense



671



830



1,007



1,501



1,138

Depreciation and amortization



42,982



42,854



42,347



85,836



77,970

Interest income



(1,546)



(1,770)



(1,618)



(3,316)



(5,013)

EBITDA

$ 58,682

$ 46,223

$ 59,035

$ 104,905

$ 107,929



































Wireline cable expenses



—



—



(4,720) (2)

—



(4,720) (2) Acquisition related employment costs



7,291



7,292



6,554



14,583



6,554

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 65,973

$ 53,515

$ 60,869

$ 119,488

$ 109,763



































Revenues

$ 460,869

$ 454,755

$ 420,809

$ 915,624

$ 753,686



































Net income margin(1)



2.6 %



0.2 %



2.4 %



1.4 %



2.9 %



































Adjusted net income margin(1)



3.9 %



1.7 %



3.7 %



2.8 %



3.6 %



































Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)



14.3 %



11.8 %



14.5 %



13.0 %



14.6 %







(1) Net income margin is calculated as Net income divided by Revenues. Adjusted net income margin is calculated as Adjusted net income divided by Revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenues. (2) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, wireline cables, previously capitalized and depreciated over 18 months, began being expensed due to a change in their estimated useful lives.

Appendix D

















































(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, (In thousands)

2026

2025

2026

2025 Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash

Flow























Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 43,434

$ 53,078

$ 74,607

$ 92,943 Capital expenditures



(38,732)



(43,053)



(70,837)



(75,323) Free cash flow

$ 4,702

$ 10,025

$ 3,770

$ 17,620

SOURCE RPC, Inc.