RPC, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Conference Call

ATLANTA, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Thursday, July 30, 2026, before the market opens. In conjunction with its earnings release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial toll-free (833) 461-5787, or +1 (585) 542-9983 for international callers, and use meeting ID number 300 114 924. For interested individuals unable to join by telephone, the call also will be broadcast and archived for 90 days on the Company's investor website. Interested parties are encouraged to click on the webcast link 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

About RPC, Inc.

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of America, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC's investor website can be found on the internet at RPC.net.

For information about RPC, Inc. or this event, please contact:

Joshua Large

Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

(404) 321-2152

[email protected]

Michael L. Schmit

Chief Financial Officer

(404) 321-2140

[email protected]

SOURCE RPC, Inc.