RS and RS PRO streamline control panel integration in automated industrial environments

The RS PRO Total Panel Integration portfolio helps industrial customers achieve the operational alignment and competitive savings that today's complex automated environments demand without compromising on quality or performance.

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, provides comprehensive support for the rapidly accelerating cross-market trend towards control panel integration, which is being driven by digital transformation and smart factory initiatives.

As industrial automation becomes increasingly ubiquitous and the cost of unplanned downtime continues to rise, industrial operators can't afford to continue treating control panels as isolated collections of components instead of cohesive command centers.

Digital transformation requires control panel integration. RS PRO delivers. Post this

Achieving this level of operational alignment requires an integrated approach to industrial control panels. This methodology involves harmonizing the panel design, sourcing, and building processes, as well as the power and logic components in the panel, the control and signal components on the panel, the structural and connectivity components outside of the panel, and the tools required for installation and maintenance. It also effectively addresses a variety of common operating challenges in discrete and process manufacturing, energy and utilities, and facilities and intralogistics applications.

Control panel integration:

Streamlines supply chains by consolidating component sourcing and reducing the time, administrative expense, and risk of delays associated with managing dozens of different purchase orders and inconsistent lead times.

by consolidating component sourcing and reducing the time, administrative expense, and risk of delays associated with managing dozens of different purchase orders and inconsistent lead times. Eliminates component compatibility concerns that can lead to issues like loose terminations, EMI, RFI, improper voltage and current matching, overheating, arcing, compliance issues, and accelerated wear and tear

that can lead to issues like loose terminations, EMI, RFI, improper voltage and current matching, overheating, arcing, compliance issues, and accelerated wear and tear Maximizes spatial and thermal efficiency to prevent overheating and facilitate scalability

to prevent overheating and facilitate scalability Accelerates design cycles by optimizing layouts, simplifying wiring, vetting components for physical and electrical compatibility, and ensuring standards compliance

by optimizing layouts, simplifying wiring, vetting components for physical and electrical compatibility, and ensuring standards compliance Simplifies maintenance with optimized layouts and smart solutions that support advanced diagnostics, facilitate predictive maintenance, and accelerate troubleshooting

with optimized layouts and smart solutions that support advanced diagnostics, facilitate predictive maintenance, and accelerate troubleshooting Drastically reduces the risk of unexpected failures and downtime

RS provides a comprehensive selection of products and services for designing, sourcing, and building integrated industrial control panels, including the RS PRO Total Panel Integration portfolio, which offers a broad range of value-driven industrial-grade components proven to help industrial customers realize these many impactful advantages.

These products, like all RS PRO brand products, are meticulously designed and manufactured to meet the needs of engineers and operators in virtually every industrial environment and provide competitive savings compared to branded alternatives without compromising performance, allowing customers of all sizes to work confidently across industries.

The RS PRO Total Panel Integration portfolio features products designed for use in, on, and outside of industrial control panels, including more than 9,700 switches and 3,000 signaling solutions.

In-panel RS PRO switches and signaling solutions designed to govern control logic, safely isolate power circuits, and provide localized diagnostic feedback essential to quick and effective troubleshooting include more than:

2,000 toggle switches that allow technicians to manually control various auxiliary functions, like enclosure lighting, climate control systems, and diagnostic overrides

that allow technicians to manually control various auxiliary functions, like enclosure lighting, climate control systems, and diagnostic overrides 450 basic snap-action switches , also called microswitches, that are widely used as physical door interlocks to protect personnel by automatically cutting power or triggering an alert when enclosures are opened when the system is online

, also called microswitches, that are widely used as physical door interlocks to protect personnel by automatically cutting power or triggering an alert when enclosures are opened when the system is online 250 slide switches that allow technicians to manually select different operating modes (e.g., manual vs. automatic), set specific operating parameters during panel setup and maintenance, such as voltage ranges and network communication addresses, safely disable specific inputs or outputs during maintenance, and isolate circuits, force output states, or trigger test sequences when troubleshooting

As well as a variety of:

Disconnect switches – critical safety mechanisms used to completely isolate incoming electrical power from the control panel during maintenance, overhauls, or emergencies

– critical safety mechanisms used to completely isolate incoming electrical power from the control panel during maintenance, overhauls, or emergencies Contact blocks – modular switching mechanisms that attach to the back of operator-facing pushbuttons or switches and translate mechanical actuation into signals used to and physically open and close electrical circuits and govern machines' electrical logic

– modular switching mechanisms that attach to the back of operator-facing pushbuttons or switches and translate mechanical actuation into signals used to and physically open and close electrical circuits and govern machines' electrical logic Small indicator lights and low-volume buzzers designed to be mounted to subpanels or DIN rails and used as diagnostic tools for specific components or subcircuits

On-panel RS PRO switches and signaling solutions designed to serve as primary human-machine interfaces that allow technicians to safely govern machinery and identify faults without risking exposure to high-voltage electronics include more than:

4,450 pushbutton switches that allow operators to quickly and safely start, stop, or reset automated industrial processes by activating internal contact blocks

that allow operators to quickly and safely start, stop, or reset automated industrial processes by activating internal contact blocks 1,850 panel-mount indicators that use color coding to provide instant visual feedback about current machine and system status, such as active power, normal operation, or critical faults

that use color coding to provide instant visual feedback about current machine and system status, such as active power, normal operation, or critical faults 1,500 rocker switches that allow operators to select between two distinct operating states or provide or cut power to connected devices, like peripheral lighting and fans, with a simple, ergonomic rocking motion

that allow operators to select between two distinct operating states or provide or cut power to connected devices, like peripheral lighting and fans, with a simple, ergonomic rocking motion 450 rotary switches that allow personnel to select between different settings (e.g., speeds) and operating modes (e.g., manual vs. automatic) by spinning a knob or dial

that allow personnel to select between different settings (e.g., speeds) and operating modes (e.g., manual vs. automatic) by spinning a knob or dial 350 buzzers that complement visual indicators by providing audible warnings when specific conditions, like startup sequences or equipment faults, require urgent attention — ensuring that the message gets communicated even if on-site personnel isn't actively looking at the control panel

that complement visual indicators by providing audible warnings when specific conditions, like startup sequences or equipment faults, require urgent attention — ensuring that the message gets communicated even if on-site personnel isn't actively looking at the control panel 200 analog and digital displays that provide operators with real-time process data, such a temperature, pressure, or flow rates, directly from the panel using either a mechanical needle on a calibrated scale or precise numerical readouts that can also be integrated into automated data logging systems

Off-panel RS PRO switches and signaling solutions designed to mount directly on factory walls or machinery, like conveyor lines, detect and communicate physical changes and machine states, and send data signals back to the main control panel to help protect personnel and equipment from harm and optimize operational efficiency include more than:

250 beacons that use bright, flashing, and rotating lights to provide high-visibility, wide-area signaling that quickly and effectively communicates machine status or identifies critical hazards in large, noisy production environments

that use bright, flashing, and rotating lights to provide high-visibility, wide-area signaling that quickly and effectively communicates machine status or identifies critical hazards in large, noisy production environments 200 light towers that use stackable color-coded tiers to provide highly visible 360° machine status indication (e.g., normal operation, material shortages, critical faults) and allow operators and floor supervisors to simultaneously monitor multiple machines and conditions from long distances

that use stackable color-coded tiers to provide highly visible 360° machine status indication (e.g., normal operation, material shortages, critical faults) and allow operators and floor supervisors to simultaneously monitor multiple machines and conditions from long distances 150 limit switches that use electrical signals elicited by direct mechanical contact to detect the presence, position, or travel limits of moving machine components and enable control systems to accurately and automatically monitor, sequence, and stop movement

that use electrical signals elicited by direct mechanical contact to detect the presence, position, or travel limits of moving machine components and enable control systems to accurately and automatically monitor, sequence, and stop movement 50 sounders – high-decibel heavy-duty audible alarms designed to reliably break through industrial noise and communicate critical warnings, like machine malfunctions and evacuation alerts, over long distances

– high-decibel heavy-duty audible alarms designed to reliably break through industrial noise and communicate critical warnings, like machine malfunctions and evacuation alerts, over long distances Emergency stop switches – high-visibility red-on-yellow mushroom-head safety switches that are primarily installed at various high-risk operator stations throughout product lines so personnel can instantly stop machinery in emergency situations

These and other products in the RS PRO Total Panel Integration portfolio are ideal for use in both new and upgrade-ready control cabinets deployed — or destined to be deployed — in virtually every segment of the industrial market, extending from the machine building and electronics, automotive, medical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, and paper and packaging manufacturing industries to the material handling and packaging, warehousing, telecommunications, transportation, utilities, and even commercial entertainment industries.

"Achieving operational alignment in today's increasingly complex automated industrial environments requires harmonized panel design, sourcing, and building processes and seamless coordination between the logic inside of control panels, the human-machine interfaces on control panels, and the field devices that send essential machine data back to control panels," said RS PRO Director Erick Moreira. "The RS PRO Total Panel Integration portfolio offers a comprehensive selection of rigorously tested and proven industrial-grade control panel products that can help customers realize a range of benefits — especially when combined with RS value-added services spanning engineering support to custom assembly. Impacts range from streamlined supply chains, guaranteed component compatibility, optimal spatial and thermal efficiency, and competitive savings to accelerated design cycles, simplified maintenance, and drastically reduced risks of unexpected downtime."

The RS PRO portfolio features more than 90,000 products across 1,500 technologies. All RS PRO products are meticulously designed and manufactured to meet the needs of today's industrial engineers and deliver an exceptional combination of quality, choice, and value, and many can be combined into integrated solutions to further simplify customers' sourcing and purchasing processes. They're also all backed by the RS PRO Seal of Approval, which is only awarded after a rigorous testing, inspection, and auditing process based on demanding international standards. In addition, most RS PRO products are covered by a three-year warranty. This unique value proposition has earned RS PRO more than half a million industrial customers and counting, as well as an astonishingly low return rate of less than 0.05%.

To learn more about the RS PRO Total Panel Integration portfolio, which also offers a wide variety of enclosures, power supplies, miniature circuit breakers, contactors, tools, relays, connectors, cable assemblies, DIN rails, and more, please visit the links embedded here, check out the RS PRO panel building solutions product guide, the RS PRO tools flyer, and the RS PRO wire and cable products flyer.

For more information about industrial control panels, check out relevant selections from the RS Expert Advice series, including "Industrial control panel design and engineering," an interview with Jordan Ward, the Circuit Protection and Controls Business Developer at Siemens, and this control panel podcast interview with Juan Carlos Garcia, a Components Product Manager at Omron Automation.

Ready to adopt the Total Panel Integration trend? Contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to our technical support team for proven product and service support.

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About RS

RS is a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably. We operate in 33 markets, stock over 875,000 industrial and specialist products, and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital, and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference. Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet, and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1, and in the year ended March 31, 2026, reported revenue of $3,871.07 million. For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers. These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 90,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

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