RS is again named one of North America's most inspiring workplaces

RS earned a 2026 Top 100 North American Inspiring Workplaces Award for creating an exceptional, people-first culture that empowers individuals to thrive, ranking 27 among the top 100 companies in its third consecutive recognition.

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, has earned a third consecutive Top 100 North American Inspiring Workplaces Award for creating an exceptional, people-first culture that empowers individuals to thrive. RS also raised its score this year, ranking 27 among the 2026 Top 100 North American Inspiring Workplaces — a 40-point increase from 2025.

The Inspiring Workplaces Awards annually recognize and celebrate organizations of all sizes across various industries for demonstrating an unwavering commitment to building cultures rooted in trust, inclusion, wellbeing, and a meaningful employee experience and implementing policies and programs that make employees feel like they belong and measurably improve engagement, productivity, and overall success. They also rank the top 100 organizations in each of eight regional categories — Global, North America, U.K. and Ireland, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Australasia, Asia, and Latin America — based on the inputs of an independent expert judging panel.

The 2026 North American Inspiring Workplaces Award marks the third consecutive year that RS has earned this achievement. RS was first honored by Inspiring Workplaces in 2022, earning a ranking of 33 in what was then the Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in North America Award. Inspiring Workplaces began doubling its honorees in 2024, when RS earned both a Top 100 North American Inspiring Workplaces Award (#65) and a Top 100 Global Inspiring Workplaces Award (#81). In 2025, RS earned a ranking of 67, and this year RS continued its growth trend, earning a score of 27.

"Over the past decade, we have seen extraordinary organizations step forward to prove that putting people first is not a soft choice; it's a strategic one," said Matt Manners, Founder of the Inspiring Workplaces Group. "The 2026 Top 100 North American Inspiring Workplaces honorees represent the very best of what PeopleFirst cultures can achieve and demonstrate that when organizations prioritize trust, inclusion, wellbeing, and purpose, they don't just support their people, they strengthen performance, resilience, and long-term impact. That is the future of work, and it's inspiring to see it in action."

"As a global product and service solutions provider, RS is committed to providing industrial customers with integrated and end-to-end solutions engineered to overcome their challenges and relieve their pain points. As an employer, RS is committed to ensuring our organization is authentic, inclusive, honest, connected, and sustainable. At RS, belonging is built into everything we do," said D'Mar Phillips, Vice President of People and Culture at RS Americas. "We believe that our people are the beating heart of our business and are vital to keeping our global business moving forward. As such, we heavily invest in the holistic wellbeing of our people, we empower leadership at every level, we listen attentively, and we act accordingly to cultivate a workplace where every employee feels valued, inspired, connected to our purpose, and confident that their unique contributions truly matter. Our collective commitment to excellence energizes our team and fuels our success, and we're proud and thrilled that it also earned us a third consecutive ranking among the Top 100 North American Inspiring Workplaces in 2026.

RS earned a #27 ranking in the 2026 North American Inspiring Workplaces Award based on its priorities, initiatives, and achievements in six impactful categories, including culture and purpose, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and belonging, employee voice, and employee experience.

To learn more about RS careers in the Americas and beyond or the 2026 Top 100 North American Inspiring Workplace Awards, please visit the embedded links.

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Four members of the RS Americas team — Abhishek Singh, Vice President of Margin Management, Pricing, and Procurement, Courtney Zehnder, People and Culture Brand Manager, LaRissa O'Neal, Director of Talent and Organizational Development, and Laurie Tortorello, Director of People & Culture Communications (pictured here from left to right) — accepted the company's 2026 North American Inspiring Workplaces Award at the winners' announcement and gala ceremony, which was held at Allium in Chicago on June 17, 2026.

About RS

RS is a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably. We operate in 33 markets, stock over 875,000 industrial and specialist products, and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital, and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference. Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet, and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1, and in the year ended March 31, 2026, reported revenue of $3,871.07 million. For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers. These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 90,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Laurie Tortorello, Director of People & Culture Communications, RS Americas

[email protected]

SOURCE RS