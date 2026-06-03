RSM Earns Microsoft Frontier Partner Badge, Reinforcing Its AI-First Leadership

Recognition validates RSM's commitment to deliver secure, scalable AI solutions that deliver enterprise impact

CHICAGO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the leading provider of consulting, tax and assurance services for the middle market – today announced it has earned the Microsoft Frontier Partner badge, recognizing the firm's deep alignment with Microsoft's AI strategy. The badge places RSM among a group of firms helping clients operationalize AI at scale through an AI-first, human-led operating model.

The Frontier Partner badge recognizes partners that demonstrate advanced AI-driven capabilities and meet rigorous badge requirements at the time of recognition. This achievement reflects RSM's ability to deliver meaningful customer impact using Microsoft technologies including Microsoft Foundry AI, Copilot Studio and data security solutions to drive AI capabilities for clients.

AI adoption has moved beyond experimentation to become standard business practice, according to 86% of respondents in the RSM AI Survey. Organizations across industries are looking for solutions that leverage AI to run smarter, grow faster and reduce risk. To help clients meet this demand, RSM leverages the full Microsoft platform to assess AI readiness, build and scale on modern cloud platforms, deploy tailored solutions into day-to-day workflows, and establish effective AI governance.

Building on a year of strategic collaboration with Microsoft, RSM earned the Frontier Partner badge for its ability to help organizations move beyond isolated AI pilots and operationalize AI at scale. Through a combination of deep Microsoft technical expertise, AI strategy and envisioning workshops, and a purpose‑built AI Enablement Platform, RSM helps clients align executive vision, prioritize high‑value use cases, and embed AI into day‑to‑day operations with clear governance and accountability.

The Microsoft Frontier Partner badge differentiates partners who offer advanced capabilities across Microsoft Cloud and AI disciplines. By embedding AI into measurable outcomes across finance, operations, risk and compliance and growth, RSM is changing how clients apply AI more effectively.

"This recognition reflects the dedication of our Microsoft team and their relentless focus on helping clients move from AI interest to AI impact," said Jeff Monaco, principal and Microsoft leader at RSM. "The Frontier Partner designation reinforces our commitment to creating AI solutions on the Microsoft platform that reshape how organizations operate and compete in the era of intelligent transformation."

RSM's AI-first approach is already delivering measurable impact for clients across numerous industries, including public sector service delivery, manufacturing operations, healthcare and life sciences, financial services, transportation infrastructure, higher education and aerospace. These engagements reflect a consistent pattern: AI is designed not as isolated pilots, but as governed, scalable capabilities integrated across the Microsoft platform.

"Achieving the Frontier Partner badge reflects a partner's exceptional ability to apply Microsoft AI in ways that drive meaningful, measurable outcomes for customers," said Julie Sanford, Vice President, Partner GTM, Programs & Operations for Global Channel Partner Sales at Microsoft. "RSM's expertise and commitment to delivering real value make them an essential part of how we enable organizations to transform."

About RSM US LLP

For 100 years, RSM has empowered middle market companies worldwide to take charge of change. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth. Our unique understanding of the middle market makes RSM the natural choice for growth-oriented, internationally active organizations seeking relevant insights and tailored, innovative solutions for a complex and changing world. With a global reach spanning more than 120 countries, we instill confidence in a world of change by bringing the full power of RSM to make a lasting impact on our clients, colleagues and communities. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RSM US LLP