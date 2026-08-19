RTB Holdings Launches with Alabama Motor Express Platform and JIT-Ex Acquisition, Positioning for National Transportation Expansion

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Capital Partners today announced the launch of RTB Holdings, a growth-oriented next gen multi-modal transportation and logistics platform anchored by Alabama Motor Express ("AMX"), a leading over-the-road truckload carrier and brokerage headquartered in Dothan, AL. Operating alongside AMX's founding ownership group, RTB Holdings was established to build a premier multi-modal transportation platform through a combination of organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and technology-enabled service expansion.

AMX brings more than 40 years of experience, a fleet of more than 500 tractors and 2,000 trailers, a reputation for service excellence, and longstanding customer relationships across blue chip clients. M&T operates Alabama Motor Express alongside the company's founding family, who continue to be integral to the business. The partnership combines deep transportation operating expertise, growth capital, and acquisition capabilities to create a differentiated platform positioned for long-term expansion across a wide range of transportation modes and service offerings.

"The asset-based trucking sector remains the backbone of logistics, and AMX represents exactly the type of company we wanted to partner with. RTB Holdings was created with a clear vision: to build a best-in-class transportation platform by combining great people, operational excellence, technology, and entrepreneurial culture. We are beyond excited to partner on scaling, not only the well-established Asset Division, but bring along other modal service offerings on the non-asset, tech-enabled side in parallel. The White family goes back generations in trucking and logistics, and as a second-generation logistics owner myself, we see the logistics world in a very similar way. Recruit the best and brightest talent the industry has to offer, couple them with the best operating systems, and create an atmosphere and culture where we win for our customers every single day." – Adam McDaniel (President – RTB Holdings)

"Our objective is simple, build upon what AMX already does exceptionally well while expanding the solutions we offer customers. By combining strong financial resources, continued disciplined operations, and leading-edge scalable systems, we're positioned to deliver great value across truckload, brokerage, expedited and other future service offerings. This is about adding to a great operation, not remaking it." – Ryan Tripp (CFO/Vice President – RTB Holdings)

"For more than four decades, AMX has built its reputation on service, safety, reliability, and relationships. We believe RTB Holdings provides the ideal platform to continue that legacy while creating new opportunities for our employees, customers, and future partners. We are excited about what this partnership means for the next chapter of growth." – Collins White (President – AMX Companies)

RTB's expansion strategy is already underway. The platform recently completed its first acquisition, JIT-Ex, strengthening its asset-based transportation network and expanding its presence across key freight markets, including Memphis and Nashville. RTB has also launched AMX Expedited, enhancing its ability to serve customers with time-sensitive freight requirements across a diverse range of industries and commodity categories.

RTB Holdings is actively pursuing partnerships and acquisitions across a broad spectrum of transportation and logistics services, including truckload, brokerage, dedicated transportation, managed services, expedited freight, warehousing, and adjacent logistics sectors. The company expects to be an active acquirer and seeks to partner with businesses that share its commitment to customer service, safety, operational excellence, and long-term growth.

With senior secured financing, experienced transportation industry management and operators, and a proven track record of successful acquisitions and integrations, RTB Holdings possesses the resources and flexibility to move decisively on the right opportunities.

RTB Holdings is represented by Arnall, Golden, and Gregory for legal, Oxford Financial as the senior lender, and Citizens Bank as financial advisor.

Media Contact

Emily Haley

Director of Enterprise Solutions, M&T Capital Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE RTB Holdings