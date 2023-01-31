RTE breakfast cereal market to grow by 5.43% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: expanding vegan population base will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Information services market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global RTE Breakfast Cereal Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Alara Wholefoods Ltd. | Associated British Foods Plc | B and G Foods Inc. | Bagrry India Pvt. Ltd. | Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. | Calbee Inc. | Food For Life Baking Co. Inc. | General Mills Inc . | Kellogg Co. | Mohan Meakin Ltd. | Mornflake | mymuesli AG | Nestle SA | Orkla ASA | Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. | PepsiCo Inc. | Post Holdings Inc. | Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd. | The Hain Celestial Group Inc. | WW International Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Alara Wholefoods Ltd. | Associated British Foods Plc | B and G Foods Inc. | Bagrry India Pvt. Ltd. | Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. | Calbee Inc. | Food For Life Baking Co. Inc. | General . | Kellogg Co. | Mohan Meakin Ltd. | Mornflake | mymuesli AG | Nestle SA | Orkla ASA | Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. | PepsiCo Inc. | Post Holdings Inc. | Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd. | The Hain Celestial Group Inc. | WW International Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Corn, Wheat, Rice, and Others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

To understand more about the information services market, request a Free sample report

The global RTE breakfast cereal market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the RTE breakfast cereal market was valued at USD 13,831.53 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 4,990.54 million. The RTE breakfast cereal market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,697.8 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.67%, according to Technavio.

RTE breakfast cereal market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global RTE breakfast cereal market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

WRITERS

Global RTE breakfast cereal market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Increasing demand for RTE breakfast cereals

Expanding vegan population base

Product launches

KEY challenges -

Fluctuations in food prices

Rise in food safety concerns

Stringent government regulations

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this RTE breakfast cereal market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the RTE breakfast cereal market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the RTE breakfast cereal market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the RTE Breakfast Cereal Market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of RTE breakfast cereal market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The breakfast cereals market size in Europe is expected to increase by USD 1.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93%. This report extensively covers segmentation by distribution channel ( Offline and online).

The organic cereal market size is expected to increase by USD 9.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.30%. This report extensively covers segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

RTE breakfast cereal market scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,697.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alara Wholefoods Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc, B and G Foods Inc., Bagrry India Pvt. Ltd., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Calbee Inc., Food For Life Baking Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Mohan Meakin Ltd., Mornflake, mymuesli AG, Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and WW International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global RTE breakfast cereal market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global RTE breakfast cereal market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Corn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Corn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Corn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Corn - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Corn - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Wheat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Wheat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Wheat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Wheat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Wheat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Rice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Rice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Rice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Rice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Rice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alara Wholefoods Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Alara Wholefoods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Alara Wholefoods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Alara Wholefoods Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Associated British Foods Plc

Exhibit 119: Associated British Foods Plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Associated British Foods Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Associated British Foods Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Associated British Foods Plc - Segment focus

12.5 B and G Foods Inc.

and G Foods Inc. Exhibit 123: B and G Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: B and G Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: B and G Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Exhibit 126: Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Food For Life Baking Co. Inc.

Exhibit 129: Food For Life Baking Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Food For Life Baking Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Food For Life Baking Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 General Mills Inc .

. Exhibit 132: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 133: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 134: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 135: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 136: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

12.9 Kellogg Co.

Exhibit 137: Kellogg Co. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Kellogg Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus

12.10 Mornflake

Exhibit 141: Mornflake - Overview



Exhibit 142: Mornflake - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Mornflake - Key offerings

12.11 mymuesli AG

Exhibit 144: mymuesli AG - Overview



Exhibit 145: mymuesli AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: mymuesli AG - Key offerings

12.12 Nestle SA

Exhibit 147: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 148: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 150: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.13 Orkla ASA

Exhibit 152: Orkla ASA - Overview



Exhibit 153: Orkla ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Orkla ASA - Key news



Exhibit 155: Orkla ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Orkla ASA - Segment focus

12.14 Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 160: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Post Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 165: Post Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Post Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Post Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Post Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 169: Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio