RTI International named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces in Professional Services 2026

Highlights:

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group drew on employee feedback, public data and workplace performance indicators.

More than 579,000 employees and 7.7 million company reviews helped determine honorees.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RTI International, an independent scientific research institute, has been named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces in Professional Services 2026 list.

The honor is based on an evaluation of workplace-related factors that shape employee experience, including compensation and benefits, work-life balance, training and career development opportunities, corporate culture and company reputation.

Newsweek Greatest Workplaces Professional Services 2026 badge

"This recognition is a reflection of our people and the culture of purpose, collaboration, and excellence they foster across RTI," said Bucky Fairfax, D.B.A., RTI executive vice president and chief human resources officer. "We believe that exceptional work happens when talented individuals are empowered to grow, innovate, and contribute to something larger than themselves. Our employees are the driving force behind the discoveries, partnerships, and solutions that advance human well-being around the world."

The recognition was developed by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group using publicly available information, input from human resources professionals, independent workplace performance indicators and a confidential nationwide employee survey. More than 579,000 employees across the U.S. contributed more than 7.7 million company reviews. The study focused on employers with 1,000 or more employees operating in five major industries, including professional services.

Plant-A reported that participating organizations were assessed across a range of employee-focused measures, including sustainability awareness, workplace environment, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, corporate culture and career growth opportunities.

The recognition adds to other Newsweek honors received by RTI, including being named one of America's Greatest Workplaces and America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families in 2023.

Learn more about RTI careers

View the full America's Greatest Workplaces in Professional Services 2026 list

About RTI International

RTI International is an independent scientific research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Our vision is to address the world's most critical problems with technical and science-based solutions in pursuit of a better future. Clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach—one that integrates expertise across social, statistical, data, and laboratory sciences, engineering, and other technical disciplines to solve the world's most challenging problems. For more information, visit www.rti.org.

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SOURCE RTI International