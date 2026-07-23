RTI International Congratulates DOE And Research Teams Advancing The Genesis Mission

Highlights:

DOE announced selected research teams supporting the Genesis Mission

278 projects selected by DOE to support Genesis Mission objectives

RTI supports the Mission through operation of the Genesis Mission Consortium

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RTI International, an independent scientific research institute, congratulates the U.S. Department of Energy and the research teams announced at the Genesis Mission Annual Summit in Washington, D.C. this week. The selections represent an important milestone in advancing the Genesis Mission's vision for AI-enabled scientific discovery to advance energy, national security and global competitiveness.

The Genesis Mission is a national initiative that aims to double the productivity and impact of American research within a decade. It is designed to unite DOE national laboratories, industry, academia and other partners to harness artificial intelligence for breakthroughs in energy dominance, discovery science and national security. During the summit, DOE announced the selection of 342 participating institutions as award recipients whose projects will contribute to advancing the Genesis Mission's objectives.

The summit brought together more than 650 participants, including researchers, agency leaders, members of Congress, scientific leaders and industry partners for plenary sessions, showcases and networking opportunities. The event served as a convening point for stakeholders working to advance the Genesis Mission's vision and strengthen collaboration across the research, technology and innovation communities.

"RTI congratulates DOE and the award recipients announced at the Genesis Mission Annual Summit," said Tim J. Gabel, president and CEO of RTI. "These recipients exemplify the collaborative spirit at the heart of the Genesis Mission and demonstrate the value of bringing together expertise, capabilities and resources from industry, academia and government to address some of the nation's most important scientific and technological challenges."

RTI operates the Genesis Mission Consortium via TechWerx, a DOE partnership intermediary. The consortium provides a mechanism for collaboration among researchers, national laboratories, universities and industry partners supporting the Genesis Mission.

"Through the Genesis Mission Consortium, we are connecting innovators with mission needs, strengthening pathways to adoption and ensuring scientific advances deliver practical benefits for national security. These connections accelerate convergence," said Senior Director, Consortia Growth and Partnerships at RTI, Ivy Estabrooke, Ph.D.

The consortium brings together organizations from across the AI, computing and scientific research landscape, including cloud providers, AI developers, technology companies, research institutions and national laboratories. Current members include organizations such as Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA and other leaders from industry and the national laboratory system.

Learn more about the Genesis Mission Consortium

About RTI International

RTI International is an independent scientific research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Our vision is to address the world's most critical problems with technical and science-based solutions in pursuit of a better future. Clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach—one that integrates expertise across social, statistical, data, and laboratory sciences, engineering, and other technical disciplines to solve the world's most challenging problems. For more information, visit www.rti.org.

About TechWerx

TechWerx is a DOE supported innovation hub managed by RTI International through a Partnership Intermediary Agreement. The hub is dedicated to driving collaboration across the energy and national security ecosystems to accelerate the transition and impact of energy-focused science and technology solutions, ultimately enhancing America's economic and energy security landscape. For more information visit, www.techwerx.org.

Media Contact:

RTI International

9195417300

[email protected]

SOURCE RTI International