RTX Board of Directors Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

ARLINGTON, Va., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --RTX (NYSE: RTX) announced today that its board of directors declared a dividend of 73 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock, which represents an increase of 7.4 percent over the prior quarter's dividend amount. The dividend will be payable on June 11, 2026 to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 22, 2026.

RTX has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes statements related to dividends that constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Past dividends provide no assurance as to future dividends. The timing, payment and amount of future dividends, if any, could vary significantly from past dividends due to a number of risks and uncertainties. These factors include those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time.

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SOURCE RTX