RTX advances hybrid-electric aviation at The Grid

Collins Aerospace lab completes Clean Aviation SWITCH testing and moves on to LEIA project

LONDON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farnborough International Air Show – Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has completed integrated lab testing for the European Union's Clean Aviation SWITCH project at The Grid, its advanced electric power systems lab in Rockford, Ill. The tested hybrid-electric powertrain subsystems, which successfully operated with simulated aircraft and engine systems, are now headed to Airbus's laboratories for further aircraft level integration testing, including work on aircraft design, battery interfacing and energy-management systems.

"This is the largest integrated systems test conducted at The Grid since its opening in 2023," said Kristin Smith, vice president of Electric Power Systems at Collins Aerospace. "By combining our technology expertise with deep industry collaboration, we are demonstrating how hybrid-electric systems can significantly reduce fuel consumption for next-generation aircraft."

SWITCH aims to improve engine efficiency for future short- and medium-range aircraft by integrating hybrid-electric systems on a Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine, including two Collins megawatt class motor generators and controllers. Testing at The Grid was supported by Pratt & Whitney teams who performed powertrain system integration and supplied the hybrid-electric engine controller, and Airbus teams who supplied the interface controller to the aircraft energy-management system. GKN Aerospace delivered the high-voltage wiring system.

Next, The Grid will support the Airbus-led LEIA (Large scalE Integration demonstrator of hybrid electrical Architecture) project, where Collins is technical lead for energy sources. This Clean Aviation demonstrator advances components and aircraft systems for future hybrid-electric short- and medium-range aircraft, including high voltage generation and distribution.

Collins will deliver advanced aircraft electric system technologies, including four scalable electric motor/generators, next-generation electronic controllers, power distribution equipment, and cabin pressure and ventilation control systems to enhance reliability and passenger comfort. The Nördlingen, Germany site will supply solid-state power controllers and power distribution panels to replace mechanical circuit breakers and relays boosting reliability and reducing weight. LEIA testing will occur across several sites, including The Grid, with additional work at Collins' facilities in Toulouse, France; Frankfurt, Germany; Cork, Ireland; Rome, Italy; and Solihull, UK.

According to Pierre Durel, Project Officer at Clean Aviation, "SWITCH & LEIA are essential building blocks to make the hybrid-electric short- and medium-range aircraft become a reality: they show the power of collaboration within Europe and beyond." He adds that Clean Aviation is "very much looking forward to the results of the demonstration tests due to be carried out in 2027."

Both SWITCH and LEIA build on the ongoing collaboration between Collins and several partners across multiple Clean Aviation projects, including HECATE and AWATAR, which advance electrification technologies for future regional and short-and-medium range aircraft. Collins also contributes to Clean Aviation's newest ultra-efficient regional aircraft projects, including OSYRYS and PHARES. MTU Aero Engines coordinates the SWITCH project.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, provides advanced aerospace and defense solutions across avionics, aircraft interiors, aerostructures and engine components, mission systems, and power and control systems. Our global employees are dedicated to delivering innovative technologies to enhance aircraft performance, passenger comfort, operational safety and reliability.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About the Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking

The Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking is the European Union's leading research and innovation programme for transforming aviation towards a sustainable and climate-neutral future. It is a successful European public-private partnership between the European Commission through Horizon Europe, the EU research and innovation programme, and the European aeronautics industry. It has a budget of €4.1 billion divided into €1.7 billion in EU funding and no less than €2.4 billion in private funding. The programme's disruptive clean aviation technologies will help reduce the emission footprint of short-medium range and regional aircraft by no less than 30% compared to 2020 state-of-the-art aircraft. Clean Aviation builds on the knowledge and expertise of the Clean Sky programmes (2008-2024).

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SOURCE RTX