RTX's Collins Aerospace quadruples MRO footprint in Malaysia

Subang facility advances MRO capabilities to meet growing demand, strengthening regional support for commercial airliners

SUBANG, Malaysia, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has expanded its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Subang Aerotech Park in Malaysia. The $63 million investment quadruples the company's Selangor MRO footprint, growing from 46,000 to 164,000 square feet, and establishes Subang as its key regional hub for advanced component MRO.

The transition to the new facility in Subang Aerotech Park is planned to be complete by the end of this year, enabling support for the region's growing fleet, which is expected to double MRO demand in the next two decades.

"The Asia-Pacific region is a key growth market for the industry, and this investment ensures that we grow alongside our customers," said Irene Makris, president of Power & Controls at Collins Aerospace. "Malaysia offers the right environment for us to scale, and we are planning to double employment opportunities for skilled talent in the region to keep pace with growing demand. The Subang expansion optimizes operations and regional support for our customers, providing faster turnaround times and more efficient service."

Subang is introducing advanced MRO capabilities supporting a variety of aircraft, including air cycle machines, heat exchangers, valves and new generation starters. The Subang facility will also leverage advanced technologies like digital tier boards, eAndon, autonomous mobile robots and real time location systems to increase productivity and lower turnaround times.

The facility has been designed with long-term operational resilience in mind. A smart building management system monitors and optimizes resource and utility consumption while integrated safety systems and a scalable platform allow for continuous improvement. New equipment incorporates enhanced ergonomic design and reduced environmental impact.

"Malaysia warmly welcomes Collins Aerospace's expansion of its MRO footprint in Subang, a vote of confidence not just in our infrastructure, but in our people and our long-term potential," said YB Loke Siew Fook, Malaysia Minister of Transport.

"This investment reflects exactly the kind of high-value, skills-intensive growth we want to anchor here. As we work to expand the local workforce at this facility, we are also deepening Malaysia's talent pipeline in advanced aerospace maintenance and engineering. The Asia-Pacific aviation market is growing fast, and Malaysia is well-positioned to be at the center of that growth. We will continue to create a business-friendly environment through competitive policy, strategic investment, and strong industry partnerships, to make Malaysia the first choice for aerospace players looking to expand in this region," he added.

Since 2021, Collins has completed a series of MRO expansions in the Asia-Pacific region including the introduction of new capabilities for electrical power systems, environmental and airframe control systems and engine control systems. Collins currently employs 150 people in Malaysia, and 10,000 people in 24 locations in eight Asia-Pacific countries, including Singapore, China, India, Australia, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines. With over 50 years of service in the region, Collins offers MRO, manufacturing, engineering, project management, and customer support to meet the evolving demands of military, commercial, and business aviation customers.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, provides advanced aerospace and defense solutions across avionics, aircraft interiors, aerostructures and engine components, mission systems, and power and control systems. Our global employees are dedicated to delivering innovative technologies to enhance aircraft performance, passenger comfort, operational safety and reliability.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX