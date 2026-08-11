RTX's Collins Aerospace to support modernization of U.S. Army's Chinook helicopters

Avionics system updates help ensure mission readiness for CH-47 fleet

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army awarded Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, a contract worth up to $472 million to provide engineering services that support the modernization and sustainment of the CH‑47 Chinook fleet.

The engineering services will deliver avionics upgrades that help integrate new capabilities more efficiently, address obsolescence and strengthen the aircraft's avionics architecture to support continued mission readiness in a rapidly evolving operational environment.

"Collins equips the Chinook with advanced avionics that integrates communication, navigation and mission subsystems into a flexible, interoperable cockpit built for today's operational demands," said Jenny Miller, vice president and general manager of Vision and Sensing Systems at Collins Aerospace. "Our longstanding avionics partnership with the U.S. Army ensures the fleet continuously evolves to support the warfighter and meet future operational demands."

The award supports greater platform commonality across the Army's aviation enterprise by advancing open, reusable avionics architectures that can be integrated across multiple aircraft. This approach helps streamline technology insertion, reduce integration complexity and drive cost and schedule efficiencies as the Army modernizes its fleet.

Work on this contract will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, provides advanced aerospace and defense solutions across avionics, aircraft interiors, aerostructures and engine components, mission systems, and power and control systems. Our global employees are dedicated to delivering innovative technologies to enhance aircraft performance, passenger comfort, operational safety and reliability.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX