Rugged AC UPS Series by Newmar Earns Caltrans Approval

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. , April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmar Power, a Mission Critical Electronics company and a leading manufacturer of DC/AC power solutions for public safety and telecom, announces that the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has tested and approved its Rugged AC UPS to the rigorous Caltrans Specifications for Battery Backup System TEES Chapter 4 specification and has been added to the Caltrans Qualified Product List (QPL). The uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is a dependable solution for all outdoor, network, or industrial applications where the loss of power is unacceptable or carries a high cost.

Engineered to meet the demanding applications and harsh environments of outdoor cabinets, traffic, and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), public safety, and remote communication sites.

As more critical electronic devices and systems are deployed in outdoor and extreme environments, the need for reliable battery backup power is growing significantly. The Rugged AC UPS can operate in temperature conditions ranging from -40° C to 80° C and is suitable for outdoor applications such as traffic lights, digital signage, and e-tolling systems.

Newmar Power's new battery backup solution features a wide AC input voltage range of 88-152V AC and a wide range Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) which allows the UPS to stay in normal operation without transferring to back-up mode during temporary voltage irregularities.

The Rugged AC UPS's built-in temperature-compensated battery charger helps to maximize battery life. Certified to UL 1778/CSA 107.3 and FCC Class A emissions, the Rugged AC UPS is a reliable solution that ensures critical equipment is protected and running, even when power is abnormal or unavailable.

Mark Kroh, President of the Network & Industrial Power business at Mission Critical Electronics, explains, "Caltrans represents the second largest highway system in the United States. We've positioned our Rugged AC UPS strategically in the western market and our efforts from the team have paid off. Caltrans approval is monumental for Newmar and as a result, we expect strong growth in all segments of our traffic and transit business."

https://www.poweringthenetwork.com/rugged-ac-ups-series/

