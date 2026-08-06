Run AI Where It Matters--At the Edge

Deploy real-time inference on-site with Winmate Edge AI Panel PCs and WNAI-E800 Series GPU-ready Box PCs—built for industrial connectivity, rugged performance, and AI-driven operations.

TAIPEI, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI workloads no longer have to rely on the cloud alone. In industrial environments, milliseconds matter. By moving inference closer to machines, sensors, and operators, Winmate introduced Winmate Edge AI computing solutions to help reduce latency improve uptime, and enable real-time decision-making for machine vision, automation, robotics, logistics, and smart factory operations.

As manufacturers accelerate digital transformation, edge AI is becoming essential for applications that require instant data processing, stable local operation, and reduced dependency on network connectivity. Winmate supports this shift with two proven deployment paths for industrial AI:

Edge AI Panel PC — GP Series (19"–32")

Put AI where operators and machines meet.

Winmate GP Series Edge AI Panel PCs combine large-format visualization, industrial-grade computing, and rugged design in one integrated platform. Designed for machine-side deployment, the GP Series is ideal for AI-enabled HMI dashboards, machine vision control, production monitoring, smart factory command stations, and real-time operator interaction.

Powered by Intel® 12th / 14th Gen Alder Lake S / Raptor Lake S processors, the GP Series provides scalable computing performance for demanding industrial workloads while supporting flexible deployment across factory floors, production lines, automation cells, and equipment control systems.

GP Series Edge AI Panel PC Models

R19IAD7T-GPM1 — 19" Edge AI Panel PC

W22IAD7T-GPA3 — 21.5" Edge AI Panel PC

W24IAD7T-GPA2 — 24" Edge AI Panel PC

W27IAD7T-GPA1 — 27" Edge AI Panel PC

W32IAD7T-GPA3 — 32" Edge AI Panel PC

GPU-Ready Options for AI Acceleration

For AI workloads that require graphics acceleration, selected GP Series models support NVIDIA GPU configuration options. GPU availability may vary by model size, thermal design, system configuration, and project requirements. Customers can work with Winmate's team to select the appropriate CPU, GPU, memory, storage, mounting, and I/O configuration based on the target workload.

Edge AI Box PC — WNAI-E800 Series

When centralized performance is required for edge inference, Winmate WNAI-E800 Series GPU-ready Box PCs deliver powerful computing in a compact industrial platform.

The WNAI-E800 Series is designed for vision servers, AI gateways, automation controllers, industrial inspection systems, robotics applications, and multi-camera edge AI deployments. With support for high-performance Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA GPU options, the system enables real-time inference close to the data source while reducing latency and improving operational reliability.

WNAI-E800L

AC Input GPU-Ready Edge AI Box PC

The WNAI-E800L is designed for industrial environments where AC power is available and high-performance GPU acceleration is required. It provides strong computing performance, flexible I/O, and GPU-ready expansion for demanding edge AI applications.

WNAI-E800S

DC Input GPU-Ready Edge AI Box PC

The WNAI-E800S is designed for DC-powered environments such as vehicle-based applications, field deployments, robotics, and distributed industrial sites. Its wide-range DC input makes it suitable for edge AI installations where flexible power integration is required.

Ready to Deploy Edge AI?

Winmate can help you select the right Panel PC, Box PC, GPU configuration, I/O design, and deployment architecture based on your application requirements.

Contact your Winmate sales representative for specifications, configuration options, and project support. For more information about Winmate's Edge AI Series, please contact our team or visit our website.

Edge AI Box PC Edge AI Panel PC — GP Series

WNAI-E600 R19IAD7T-GPM1 W22IAD7T-GPA3 Edge AI Box PC 19" Edge AI Panel PC 21.5" Edge AI Panel PC

WNAI-E800L W24IAD7T-GPA2 W27IAD7T-GPA1 Edge AI Box PC 24" Edge AI Panel PC 27" Edge AI Panel PC

WNAI-E800S W32IAD7T-GPA3

Edge AI Box PC 32" Edge AI Panel PC



Media Contact:

Ivy Liu

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SOURCE Winmate