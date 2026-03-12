Rugged Notebook Long-Run + Multitasking
Mar 12, 2026, 11:00 ET
Why Choose Optional Intel® Core™ Ultra 120U
TAIPEI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When your work happens on the warehouse floor, in a service vehicle, or out in the field, a rugged notebook must do more than survive harsh environments—it must stay responsive under continuous operation and heavy multitasking. That's why Winmate's Rugged Notebook L140 & L156 Series offers an optional performance upgrade designed for demanding workflows: Intel® Core™ 5 Processor 120U.
Built for Always-On Field Work
Field teams often run multiple systems at the same time—WMS/MES/ERP, remote desktop, communications apps, mapping/visualization, and real-time uploads—without the luxury of downtime. The result: conventional configurations may lag, stall, or slow task completion.
With L140/L156 Series, you get a rugged platform built for tough conditions—and with the right CPU option, you can also elevate day-to-day responsiveness for mission-critical work.
Why the Optional Intel® Core™ 5 120U Matters
Choose the Intel® Core™ 5 Processor 120U option when your deployment requires:
- Heavy multitasking and fast app switching
Keep your workflow smooth when multiple tools are running simultaneously—especially in high-pace operations where every second counts.
- Long-run stability across shifts
For vehicle-mount operations, inspection routes, and maintenance tasks that stay online all day, a balanced platform helps maintain consistent performance over extended run times.
- On-device (edge) AI assistance
If you're exploring on-site AI-supported workflows—such as image capture processing, speech-to-text notes, anomaly hints, or report drafting—this optional configuration is a practical step toward faster on-site execution with less cloud dependency.
Spec Highlight Intel® Core™ 5 Processor 120U: 12MB cache, up to 5.00 GHz max turbo frequency
|
CPU
|
Core™ 5 120u
|
i5-1235u
|
i7-1255u
|
i7-1355u
|
Passmark
|
Multithread Rating
|
16043
|
12697
|
13097
|
14098
|
Single Thread Rating
|
3625
|
3103
|
3178
|
3412
Winmate L140/L156 Series—Designed for Real-World Deployment
- Rugged design for harsh environments
- Field-ready connectivity and expansion options
- Configurable performance to match your workload
For more information about Winmate's Rugged Computing Series, please contact our team or visit our website.
