Rugged Notebook Long-Run + Multitasking

Mar 12, 2026, 11:00 ET

Why Choose Optional Intel® Core™ Ultra 120U

TAIPEI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When your work happens on the warehouse floor, in a service vehicle, or out in the field, a rugged notebook must do more than survive harsh environments—it must stay responsive under continuous operation and heavy multitasking. That's why Winmate's Rugged Notebook L140 & L156 Series offers an optional performance upgrade designed for demanding workflows: Intel® Core™ 5 Processor 120U.

Built for Always-On Field Work

A technician operates a rugged notebook inside a vehicle engine compartment, demonstrating long-run multitasking capabilities of the Winmate L140 and L156 Series with optional Intel Core Ultra 120U processor
Winmate Logo
Field teams often run multiple systems at the same time—WMS/MES/ERP, remote desktop, communications apps, mapping/visualization, and real-time uploads—without the luxury of downtime. The result: conventional configurations may lag, stall, or slow task completion.

With L140/L156 Series, you get a rugged platform built for tough conditions—and with the right CPU option, you can also elevate day-to-day responsiveness for mission-critical work.

Why the Optional Intel® Core™ 5 120U Matters

Choose the Intel® Core™ 5 Processor 120U option when your deployment requires:

  • Heavy multitasking and fast app switching

Keep your workflow smooth when multiple tools are running simultaneously—especially in high-pace operations where every second counts.

  • Long-run stability across shifts

For vehicle-mount operations, inspection routes, and maintenance tasks that stay online all day, a balanced platform helps maintain consistent performance over extended run times.

  • On-device (edge) AI assistance

If you're exploring on-site AI-supported workflows—such as image capture processing, speech-to-text notes, anomaly hints, or report drafting—this optional configuration is a practical step toward faster on-site execution with less cloud dependency.

Spec Highlight Intel® Core™ 5 Processor 120U: 12MB cache, up to 5.00 GHz max turbo frequency

CPU

Core™ 5 120u

i5-1235u

i7-1255u

i7-1355u

Passmark

Multithread Rating

16043

12697

13097

14098

Single Thread Rating

3625

3103

3178

3412

Winmate L140/L156 Series—Designed for Real-World Deployment

  • Rugged design for harsh environments
  • Field-ready connectivity and expansion options
  • Configurable performance to match your workload

For more information about Winmate's Rugged Computing Series, please contact our team or visit our website.

L140AD-3

L140AD-4

L140AD-4L

13.3" Ultra Rugged Laptop

14" Ultra Rugged Laptop

14" Rugged Laptop

L156AD

L156AD-M1

L156AD-4KM1

15.6" Ultra Rugged Laptop

 

15.6" Ultra Rugged Laptop

with Graphic card

15.6" Ultra Rugged Laptop

with Graphic card

Media Contact:

Liu Ivy
[email protected] 
2-8511-0288#8669

SOURCE Winmate

