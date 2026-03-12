Rugged Notebook Long-Run + Multitasking

Why Choose Optional Intel® Core™ Ultra 120U

TAIPEI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When your work happens on the warehouse floor, in a service vehicle, or out in the field, a rugged notebook must do more than survive harsh environments—it must stay responsive under continuous operation and heavy multitasking. That's why Winmate's Rugged Notebook L140 & L156 Series offers an optional performance upgrade designed for demanding workflows: Intel® Core™ 5 Processor 120U.

Built for Always-On Field Work

Field teams often run multiple systems at the same time—WMS/MES/ERP, remote desktop, communications apps, mapping/visualization, and real-time uploads—without the luxury of downtime. The result: conventional configurations may lag, stall, or slow task completion.

With L140/L156 Series, you get a rugged platform built for tough conditions—and with the right CPU option, you can also elevate day-to-day responsiveness for mission-critical work.

Why the Optional Intel® Core™ 5 120U Matters

Choose the Intel® Core™ 5 Processor 120U option when your deployment requires:

Heavy multitasking and fast app switching

Keep your workflow smooth when multiple tools are running simultaneously—especially in high-pace operations where every second counts.

Long-run stability across shifts

For vehicle-mount operations, inspection routes, and maintenance tasks that stay online all day, a balanced platform helps maintain consistent performance over extended run times.

On-device (edge) AI assistance

If you're exploring on-site AI-supported workflows—such as image capture processing, speech-to-text notes, anomaly hints, or report drafting—this optional configuration is a practical step toward faster on-site execution with less cloud dependency.

Spec Highlight Intel® Core™ 5 Processor 120U: 12MB cache, up to 5.00 GHz max turbo frequency

CPU Core™ 5 120u i5-1235u i7-1255u i7-1355u Passmark Multithread Rating 16043 12697 13097 14098 Single Thread Rating 3625 3103 3178 3412

Winmate L140/L156 Series—Designed for Real-World Deployment

Rugged design for harsh environments

Field-ready connectivity and expansion options

Configurable performance to match your workload

L140AD-3 L140AD-4 L140AD-4L 13.3" Ultra Rugged Laptop 14" Ultra Rugged Laptop 14" Rugged Laptop L156AD L156AD-M1 L156AD-4KM1 15.6" Ultra Rugged Laptop 15.6" Ultra Rugged Laptop with Graphic card 15.6" Ultra Rugged Laptop with Graphic card



