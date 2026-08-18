RunSensible Forms Helps Users Complete Legal Forms Step by Step with an AI Assistant

The guided platform helps users identify, complete, review, and prepare legal forms with AI support available throughout the process.

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RunSensible Forms provides a guided way for individuals, businesses, and legal professionals to complete legal forms online. The platform combines step-by-step questions with an AI legal form assistant that helps users understand what information is needed as they move through a document.

Legal forms can be challenging for people who are unfamiliar with legal terminology, document names, or detailed form requirements. In many cases, users know what they want to accomplish but are unsure which form to choose or how to answer specific questions.

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RunSensible Forms is designed to simplify that experience by turning legal form completion into a structured process.

Users can begin by describing what they need in everyday language. Based on the situation and jurisdiction, the platform helps identify a suitable form, so users do not have to search through unfamiliar document titles on their own.

After selecting a form, users move through a guided question-and-answer process. Instead of starting with a blank document, they provide the information needed one step at a time. This approach helps make complex forms easier to follow and keeps users focused on the details required for completion.

The AI legal form assistant is available throughout the process. If a user encounters an unfamiliar term, unclear field, or confusing question, they can ask for help without leaving the form. The assistant provides plain-language explanations and helps clarify what information the form is requesting.

"Legal paperwork can quickly become overwhelming when people are unsure about terminology or what a particular question means," said Fatima Mollaei, Innovative Legal Researcher at RunSensible. "RunSensible Forms is designed to provide guidance while users are actually completing the document, so they can move through the process in a more organized and understandable way."

Before completing the process, users can review their answers and check the generated document. This gives them an opportunity to identify missing details, correct information, and make necessary changes before moving forward.

Once the document is ready, users can proceed to obtain the completed form for the appropriate next step. Depending on the document and applicable requirements, that may include printing, signing, e-signing, filing, or sharing it with another party.

RunSensible Forms supports a wide range of document needs, including business agreements, employment documents, leases, financial agreements, court forms, government forms, and other routine legal paperwork. The platform is designed for people who want a clearer and more organized way to prepare documents without navigating the process entirely on their own.

The service does not replace a lawyer or provide personalized legal advice. Requirements may vary depending on the document, court, agency, and jurisdiction. Users should review applicable instructions and seek advice from a licensed lawyer when a matter involves complex facts, significant legal rights, disputed issues, or urgent deadlines.

By combining form discovery, guided questions, document review, and in-process AI assistance, RunSensible Forms helps turn legal paperwork into a more manageable series of steps.

To explore RunSensible Forms, visit https://forms.runsensible.com/.

About RunSensible Forms

RunSensible Forms helps users find, complete, review, and prepare legal documents online through guided form experiences for personal, business, court, government, and other document needs.

SOURCE RunSensible