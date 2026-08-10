Rural King Opens New Store in Lincoln, Expanding Alabama Footprint

MATTOON, Ill., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural King, a family-owned retailer dedicated to the rural lifestyle, announced the opening of its newest Alabama store in Lincoln, marking the company's ninth location in the state.

Courtesy of Rural King

Grand opening festivities will take place Friday, Aug. 14, through Sunday, Aug. 16, featuring Rural King specials and competitive prices on items throughout the store. New customers who enroll in RK Rewards at the Lincoln store during grand opening weekend will be automatically entered to win one of four $500 Rural King gift cards. Customers can also enjoy a complimentary bottle of Rural King water during their visit.

With a legacy spanning more than six decades, Rural King has established itself as a cornerstone of the communities it serves. The new Lincoln location at 1800 McCaig Road features updates designed to enhance the shopping experience, including mobile and self-checkout options, while maintaining the personal touch that defines Rural King's customer service.

"Lincoln is a natural fit for Rural King, and we're excited to deepen our presence in Alabama with our ninth store in the state," said Rural King Chief Operating Officer Michael Ladd. "We look forward to building lasting relationships with local families, farmers, homeowners and outdoor enthusiasts while providing the dependable products, fair prices and welcoming service our customers have come to expect."

The Lincoln store carries brands including Carhartt, Stihl, Ariat, Wrangler, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Walnut Creek Foods and Henry Rifles. To serve a wide range of customer needs, Rural King offers products for livestock, pets, birds, automotive needs, power equipment, power tools, grilling, food and snacks, and cleaning products. As the seasons change, customers can find heating and cooling items, outdoor patio décor, pools, toys, home décor and sporting goods.

As a community-oriented retailer, Rural King is committed to supporting its communities, including youth organizations such as 4-H and FFA, as well as veterans and first responders through partnerships with organizations such as the Gary Sinise Foundation. The company's commitment to fostering meaningful connections extends beyond its storefronts, embodying its core values of teamwork, integrity, and continuous improvement. For more information, visit Ruralking.com, RKguns.com or RKtractors.com.

About Rural King, Inc.

Rural King, also known as RK Holdings, LLP, planted its roots as America's Farm and Home Store in Mattoon, Illinois, in 1960. Since that time, Rural King has grown to more than 150 stores in 17 states. Rural King offers the lowest prices on a broad range of essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home necessities to the communities we serve throughout Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. We welcome and encourage everyone to enjoy our longstanding tradition of offering free popcorn and coffee every time you visit our stores.

SOURCE Rural King