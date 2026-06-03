Rural Metro Fire Steps Up as Specialized Responder for Arizona's Solar, Battery Storage and Data Center Boom

Nation's largest private fire department brings skill, technical expertise and scale to support the massive infrastructure powering the AI and clean-energy buildout, with new capacity coming to Pinal County.

MESA, Ariz., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The state of Arizona has become one of the nation's most concentrated buildout zones for utility-scale solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and hyperscale data centers — and the fire and safety demands that come with those facilities are unlike anything conventional fire departments are equipped to handle. Rural Metro Fire Central Arizona is positioning itself as the specialized fire and emergency medical services partner those facilities require, and is the preferred fire and EMS partner for Hyperscale Power Infrastructure developers in Pinal County and across the region. This continues strong momentum Rural Metro is building with hyperscalers across California, Idaho and Arizona.

Rural Metro Firefighter in San Tan Valley, Arizona.

The scale of the buildout is significant. Arizona now ranks third in the nation in utility-scale energy storage capacity, with 19.3 gigawatt-hours of BESS installed as of 2025. Nationally, BESS installations surpassed 57 gigawatt-hours in 2025 — a 29 percent year-over-year increase — with Arizona among just three states accounting for nearly three-quarters of that capacity, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association's Energy Storage Market Outlook Q2 2026.

Operating across Maricopa and Pinal counties since 1948, Rural Metro Fire is uniquely suited to support the industrial corridors where this new energy and digital infrastructure is rising — areas often outside traditional tax-funded fire districts.

"Solar farms, BESS facilities and data centers need highly competent, nimble and specialized fire protection services, and that's why they are all turning to Rural Metro in Pinal County. The hazard profile at these sites — lithium-ion thermal runaway, high-voltage electrical systems and sheer physical scale — demands responders who have trained specifically for these environments. The complexity of these sites requires partners who collaborate with developers, builders, hyperscalers and operators all the way along the development path. That's the conversation we're already in across Arizona."

— Tim Soule, Chief of Rural Metro Fire Central Arizona

Rural Metro's ability to scale rapidly into complex new service environments was demonstrated in December 2025 in Arizona, when the San Tan Valley Town Council unanimously approved an exclusive fire services agreement covering the newly incorporated municipality's roughly 100,000 residents. The same flexible, full-service model is what Rural Metro Fire offers industrial campuses, energy facilities and master-planned developments.

Building on that momentum, Rural Metro Fire is now expanding into Southern Pinal County in partnership with several Hyperscale Power Infrastructure companies, and expects to announce later this year new fire department infrastructure — stations, apparatus and specialized response capability — purpose-built to serve hyperscale campuses and the residential communities nearby. Developers and operators evaluating sites in the Pinal County corridor can engage Rural Metro at the pre-development stage to build fire and EMS coverage into their project timelines from day one.

Services include fire suppression, paramedic EMS, vehicle and technical rescue, commercial fire inspections, plan reviews and pre-incident planning for complex industrial sites.

Energy infrastructure developers, hyperscalers and industrial operators with projects in Pinal County or anywhere in Arizona are encouraged to contact Rural Metro Fire directly at ruralmetrofire.com/arizona-industrial or 480.931.3089 to begin pre-development conversations.

ABOUT RURAL METRO FIRE, CENTRAL ARIZONA

Rural Metro Fire Central Arizona has provided fire and emergency medical services to unincorporated communities, businesses and critical infrastructure in Maricopa and Pinal counties since 1948. It is part of Rural Metro Fire, the largest private fire department in the United States, with community and specialty departments operating in 33 states. Rural Metro delivers professional fire suppression, paramedic-level EMS and prevention services nationwide. For more information, visit ruralmetrofire.com.

SOURCE Rural Metro Fire Department