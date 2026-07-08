Rural Metro Fire Brings Private On-Site Fire Protection to Meliá Punta Cana Resort

Forward-thinking Meliá Hotels International turned to Rural Metro Fire, a leader in private fire protection across the Americas, to build a dedicated, on-site fire department, a proactive model for a region where fire coverage is often limited or nonexistent.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. and PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 19, a catastrophic fire tore through the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach resort in Bayahibe, killing one tourist, injuring nine others, and forcing the evacuation of nearly 1,700 guests. The disaster has renewed urgent questions about fire protection across the Dominican Republic's booming tourism sector. But while much of the region relies entirely on distant municipal resources, one nearby Punta Cana property had already taken a different path: it partnered with an American fire protection company to build and staff a professional fire department on its grounds.

Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort, a flagship beachfront property on Bávaro Beach, worked with Rural Metro Fire, a leading private fire protection company serving resorts across the Americas, to stand up a dedicated on-site fire department. The partnership recognizes the fire risks inherent to large Caribbean resorts, where thatched roofing, open-air construction, coastal winds, and high guest density can let a small ignition spread with frightening speed.

"Meliá looked at the risk clearly and chose to get ahead of it," said Chief John Hannon, president of Rural Metro Fire. "The on-site fire department we built together reflects a shared understanding that local emergency response, however capable, can be stretched thin or simply too far away when a resort fire develops as fast as these can."

On June 19, fire broke out at the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach resort in La Altagracia Province; fueled by strong coastal winds and thatch roofing, it took 15 units roughly five hours to control. Nearly 700 rooms were destroyed, one guest died, and some 1,700 tourists were evacuated. The disaster has intensified scrutiny of fire safety across a sector that welcomed more than 10 million visitors in 2025.

Punta Cana's resort development has often outpaced the local fire infrastructure meant to safeguard it. In many areas, the nearest municipal station is miles away, with limited apparatus and long response times across heavy tourist traffic. For a high-occupancy resort built with the very materials that accelerate fire, that gap is significant, and closing it is what drives Rural Metro Fire: the conviction that no resort guest should be left exposed by a coverage gap they never knew existed.

Rural Metro Fire's on-site model goes well beyond regional emergency services alone: trained firefighters, dedicated apparatus, and resort-specific response protocols are maintained on the property, 24 hours a day. International hotel operators increasingly see this kind of private, on-site protection not as a luxury but as core risk management, and Rural Metro Fire intends to extend the model across the Americas, working with resorts, operators, and communities to develop coordinated, region-wide fire protection.

"In a resort fire, response time is everything," said Hannon. "Firefighters who are already on property, who know the layout and the risks, represent a fundamentally different level of readiness than waiting for help to arrive from elsewhere."

In the wake of the Bayahibe disaster, fire safety is back on every traveler's mind. The United States Fire Administration tells travelers what to look for before they book. But fire can spread faster than those safeguards were designed to handle. Firefighters and apparatus already on the property, ready to stop a fire before it advances, can make all the difference. Compared to a single night's stay at a resort, the cost is modest. The stakes of going without it, as recent events have made painfully clear, are not.

About Rural Metro Fire

Rural Metro Fire is a private fire protection company headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, and a leading provider of professional fire services to communities, industrial facilities, and hospitality properties across the Americas, including Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. It offers turn-key fire department solutions, apparatus, training, staffing, and emergency response, tailored to large resort and hospitality environments.

To request a site assessment or learn how Rural Metro Fire can build a dedicated, on-site fire department for your property, contact Matt Stull, vice president of Community Partnerships, Americas, at [email protected] or 800-969-5701, or visit ruralmetrofire.com/resort-fire-protection.

SOURCE Rural Metro Fire Department