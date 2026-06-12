Rutgers Business School ranks among top MBA programs in the U.S. for return on investment

After 10 years, Rutgers MBA graduates saw a median annualized return on investment of 16 percent and a 10-year net ROI of $679,000, according to Bloomberg Businessweek's annual Business School ROI Calculator.

NEWARK, N.J., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutgers Business School's Full-Time MBA Program is ranked No. 7 for return on investment when compared to 68 top public and private business schools in the country, according to Bloomberg Businessweek.

The new ranking positions Rutgers Business School at No. 5 among public schools across the U.S. for delivering a return on investment (ROI) to its graduates.

"...delivering a strong ROI has become Rutgers Business School's signature strength," - Dean Lei Lei. Post this Some of the newest graduates of the Rutgers MBA Program at the 2026 Graduate School Convocation. Rutgers Business School Dean Lei Lei said the latest ranking "underscores our commitment to delivering an outstanding educational experience that provides an impressive return on investment for our graduates."

Students who completed a Rutgers MBA saw a median annualized return on investment (ROI) of 16% and a median 10-year net ROI of $679,000, according to the latest Bloomberg Businessweek Business School ROI Calculator. The ranking is based on a survey of thousands of students who attended 68 MBA programs throughout the U.S

Rutgers Business School ranked higher than Haas School of Business (University of California Berkeley), with an annualized total 10-year net ROI of $591,000;, Ross School of Business (University of Michigan) with a 10-year-net ROI of $581,000, and it placed right behind Darden School of Business (University of Virginia), which was listed with an annualized total 10-year net ROI of $705,000.

"The acknowledgement of being ranked No. 5 among the nation's public business schools in Bloomberg Businessweek's latest ROI Calculator underscores our commitment to delivering an outstanding educational experience that provides an impressive return on investment for our graduates," said Lei Lei, the dean of Rutgers Business School. "That experience is shaped by our dedicated faculty, innovative curriculum, hard-working staff and close corporate partners – all of which combine to ensure that our MBAs are prepared not only to thrive, but also to lead, in a fast-changing and competitive business world."

The Rutgers Full-Time MBA is an in-person, 45-credit program that can typically be completed in 12-to-16 months, depending on whether the student chooses to complete a summer internship. Students entering the program typically have two years of work experience.

Interested in making an investment in your career? Find out more about the Rutgers MBA and the full scholarships available to New Jersey residents who are admitted to the program. Attend an online information session on Wednesday, June 17, at noon.

Marsha Fils, who completed her Rutgers MBA in 2022, said the degree did more than open doors. It gave her credibility and delivered a strong return on her investment. "Rutgers gave me the rare gift of intellectual freedom without financial punishment, which is what I think real ROI looks like," she said.

Fils said she has experienced a 104% increase in her salary since completing her Rutgers MBA and starting her role in human resources at Google in Washington D.C. She is the lead people analyst in HR's Future of Work organization, which currently focuses heavily on cultivating AI talent and developing a strategy for adapting the technology in day-to-day work processes.

Fils, who was employed in HR before starting her MBA, flirted with the idea of going into marketing, but returned to the human resources space. "The Rutgers MBA program allowed me to increase my business acumen," she said. "I gained a better understanding of how an organization makes money and a better understanding of how that affects its policies around employees."

"As we enter the age of AI, I believe prospective students should question not only "what will this degree cost me" but also "what will this degree make me capable of," Fils said. "I think Rutgers answers that boldly."

As the flagship business school of New Jersey, Rutgers Business School continues to innovate its MBA curriculum, offering strong academic studies in supply chain management and leadership that also incorporate topics such as artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship.

"As we face more fierce competition, constantly innovating and delivering a strong ROI have become Rutgers Business School's signature strengths," said Dean Lei.

The ROI Calculator is designed by Bloomberg Businessweek to help students identify schools that are affordable, offer a great education, and promise a quick, significant return on investment.

SOURCE Rutgers Business School