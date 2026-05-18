Rutgers Business School propels graduating student into Johnson & Johnson leadership program

Throughout college, Johnny Xu was given opportunities to gain work experience and knowledge that made him stand out among peers entering the supply chain field.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnny Xu arrived at Rutgers Business School in 2022 unsure about his major, but not his pursuit of hands-on experience.

He immediately connected with an alumni mentor and took on active roles in student organizations — one that led to a freshman externship with Amazon. When Rutgers Business School sought applicants for its inaugural cohort of the Road to Supply Chain Leadership program, his mentor reassured Xu that he had what it took to be selected.

As a senior at Rutgers Business School, Johnny Xu was selected for a highly competitive leadership program.

Learn more about Rutgers Business School's Road to Supply Chain Leadership program.

Three years later, Xu, who majored in supply chain management has landed one of the field's most competitive early-career opportunities: a spot in Johnson & Johnson's Global Operations Leadership Development program (GOLD). Xu was among fewer than 20 candidates selected from roughly 6,000 applicants for the 2½-year rotational program that prepares participants for management roles.

"I came in assuming I probably wasn't getting selected, but I was still a little hopeful," said Xu who graduated on May 14. When he received the offer, "I was very, very happy," he said.

Road to Supply Chain Leadership is the newest of Rutgers Business School's industry-focused Road to Success Programs that pair students with corporate sponsors and combine academic coursework with professional experience. The program's networking sessions, case competitions, mentorships, leadership courses and company site visits helped Xu "figure out what I wanted to do and how I wanted to grow my career," he said.

As New Jersey's flagship business school, Rutgers Business School is always developing innovative programs to prepare students for careers and to ensure they receive a strong ROI for their time at college.

Turning early opportunities into real-world experience

A scholarship Xu received as a Rutgers Honors College student allowed him to put his energy into academics, leadership roles and professional experiences. The summer after freshman year, Xu did a logistics internship with Hermann Services, followed by a co-op with Bristol Myers Squibb during the spring semester of sophomore year.

He entered his final co-op, an eight-month stint with J&J's MedTech Global Supply Chain Planning, with a clear intention: "I'm going to leave this co-op with an impact." He recalled noticing a team member spending hours each week making tedious manual adjustments. On his own time, Xu designed an Excel-based tool that automated the process.

Sundar Raman, director of Road to Supply Chain Leadership and assistant professor of professional practice, said that instinct defines Xu. "He's quite proactive and doesn't wait to be asked," Raman said.

Raman recalled Xu approaching him after he had spoken with fellow cohort members about what was working in the program and what could be improved. One suggestion — fewer lecture-heavy sessions and more time for case studies and problem-solving — was implemented and "very well received," Raman said.

"I thought that was true leadership," Raman said, noting Xu "creates a vision and is able to motivate others to follow."

Xu said he learned in interviews how to share more than what he's done, but also to talk about who he is and what motivates him. "While technical abilities may get someone in the door, the story they tell and the energy they bring often matter just as much," he said.

For example, Xu explains how his interest in supply chains developed. His mother is part owner of a business that imports products from China, giving him an early glimpse of the logistics involved in moving goods internationally. Now, Xu is the one his friends turn to for organizing trips — something he enjoys because it involves planning and problem solving.

Growing into leadership

Xu served on the leadership team of Road to Supply Chain Leadership as vice president of certifications and professional development. He also served as vice president of events and corporate relations with the Rutgers University Supply Chain Association — the organization that first connected him to the Amazon externship as a freshman.

When the 22-year-old mentored students pursuing careers in supply chain management, he encourages them to think beyond simply collecting experiences and focus on understanding their interests and building a story that connects the opportunities they pursue.

"I want people to know that it's up to you to write your own story and to really create and learn and discover who you are," Xu said. "And I genuinely think that this program, and Rutgers Business School in general, really allows you to do it. You just have to be willing to take that first step."

He will head to the Boston area to begin J&J's GOLD program, a move in line with his desire to push the boundaries of his comfort zone. "Realizing how big the world is," he said, "only makes me more excited to put myself out there and keep learning."

SOURCE Rutgers Business School