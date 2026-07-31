Rutter Mills, LLP Deepens Virginia Roots with New Hampton Personal Injury Office

The Hampton Roads firm's new peninsula office at 3001 Coliseum Drive is now open for client consultations.

HAMPTON, Va., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutter Mills LLP, a personal injury law firm serving Hampton Roads since 1959, has opened a new office at 3001 Coliseum Drive, Hampton, VA 23666. Located in the former C&F Bank building across from Sentara CarePlex Hospital, the office establishes the firm's peninsula headquarters and is now open for client consultations. Residents can reach the Rutter Mills, LLP Hampton office at (757) 777-7777 or schedule a consultation on our website.

Hampton Office Details

Rutter Mills, LLP has a long history of success securing more than $1,000,000,000 for its injured clients. Post this

Firm: Rutter Mills, LLP





Address: 3001 Coliseum Drive, Hampton, VA 23666





Phone: (757) 777-7777





Business Hours: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week





Office Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30AM – 5:00PM





Website: https://www.ruttermills.com/hampton/





Practice area: Personal injury law





Areas served: Hampton, Newport News, and the Virginia Peninsula

A Deeper Commitment to the Community

The new Hampton office signifies a commitment to fully integrate into the local community. To celebrate the opening of this location, Rutter Mills, LLP is announcing two new scholarships for rising Hampton high school seniors interested in legal studies. The firm will give $2500 to two recipients for the 2027-2028 school year.

"We are not just opening an office; we are becoming part of the fabric of Hampton," said C. Arthur "Brother" Rutter III, Managing Partner at Rutter Mills, LLP. "We are honored to be here and look forward to serving as trusted neighbors and advocates for the people of this incredible city."

Redefining Success in Personal Injury Law

This expansion is guided by the firm's core belief that true victory is measured not in settlement figures, but in restored lives. Rutter Mills, LLP is dedicated to a service model built on the following principles:

Beyond the Verdict: Redefining Success: The firm focuses on the client's holistic well-being, where success is measured by a client getting the medical care they need, a family overcoming financial hardship, and a personal sense of justice being served.

The Hampton Commitment: Your Neighbors in Law: This expansion is a promise to provide the community with accessible, compassionate, and world-class legal support directly within the neighborhood it serves.

$1 Billion Recovered: Rutter Mills, LLP has a long history of success securing more than $1,000,000,000 for their injured clients, including precedent-setting verdicts and settlements.

This new office marks a significant step in the firm's mission to provide transparent and supportive legal advocacy. For more information on the firm's philosophy and services, please visit http://www.ruttermills.com/company/.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Where is Rutter Mills' new Hampton office located?

You can find the new office at 3001 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton, just past the Coliseum Mall shopping area and across from Sentara Hospital. Approximately 10 minutes from the Phoebus area of downtown Hampton and just 15 minutes from Ft Monroe. You can find directions here.

What areas does the Hampton office serve?

This convenient location just off I-64 and Hampton Hwy. serves the entire peninsula, including Hampton, Newport News, York County, and Williamsburg, along with upper James City County and Gloucester.

What types of cases does Rutter Mills handle?

Rutter Mills LLP is a trusted personal injury firm handling car accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, daycare injuries, maritime law, workers' compensation, and longshore claims.

Does Rutter Mills offer free consultations?

Yes. There is never a fee for consultations. Rutter Mills LLP operates on a contingency fee basis. That means we never charge a fee unless we win your case.

About Rutter Mills LLP

Rutter Mills LLP is a Virginia personal injury law firm dedicated to helping injured individuals and their families pursue justice and financial recovery. For three generations, the firm has represented clients in matters involving motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, workers' compensation, maritime injuries and other serious injury claims. With a focus on compassionate service, trusted guidance and experienced advocacy, Rutter Mills LLP is committed to standing beside clients during some of life's most difficult moments.

Media Contact:

Meredith Lettiere

Director of Marketing, Rutter Mills, LLP

757-612-4396

[email protected]

SOURCE Rutter Mills LLP