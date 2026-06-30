Rutter Mills LLP Explains What Drivers Need to Know About a New Law Impacting Hit and Run Accidents

Virginia is taking a stronger stance against drivers who flee the scene.

NORFOLK, Va., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 5,000 hit-and-run accidents reported in Virginia in 2025, according to DMV data, victims often face significant challenges in securing adequate compensation, especially when the at-fault driver remains unidentified. A new Virginia law addresses this critical issue by allowing car accident plaintiffs injured in hit-and-run incidents to be awarded punitive damages. This legislative change aims to provide greater justice for victims and deter reckless behavior on the roads. To understand the full implications of this new law and how it may affect your claim, visit Rutter Mills LLP at https://www.ruttermills.com/.

C. Arthur "Brother" Rutter III, Managing Partner at Rutter Mills LLP in Norfolk, VA

Understanding Virginia's New Hit-and-Run Law

The recently enacted law takes effect July 1, 2026, and expands the ability for injured parties to recover damages following a hit-and-run accident. The new statute also allows for punitive damages to be awarded even if the at-fault driver is not identified or found guilty of a crime, provided the act would constitute a felony (e.g., more than $1,000 in damage or any injury to the other driver). This means judges and juries can now award injury victims more than just compensatory damages, such as medical bills, lost wages, and pain & suffering, aligning with the intent behind punitive damages in DUI cases: to punish defendants and discourage future misconduct. This legislative update provides a mechanism to punish drivers who flee the scene after causing serious crashes, sending a clear message that such actions can incur significant financial, in addition to criminal, consequences.

"A crash is often an accident. Leaving the scene is a choice. Virginia lawmakers have decided that choice should carry much greater consequences," said C. Arthur "Brother" Rutter III, Managing Partner at Rutter Mills LLP.

Impact on Injury Victims and Uninsured Motorist Coverage

The new statute also allows for punitive damages to be awarded even if the at-fault driver is not identified or found guilty of a crime, provided the act would constitute a felony (e.g., more than $1,000 in damage or any injury to the other driver). Similar to how the law treats DUI accident victims, hit-and-run plaintiffs can recover these punitive damages from their own uninsured motorist coverage. The reason for that goes back to how insurance companies try to defend themselves against their own policyholders trying to use that coverage.

"How and when punitive damages are awarded under this new law will be similar to what is in place for DUI accidents, but the language used will allow for some interpretation that we expect will be settled in the early cases that go in front of the courts," said Brother Rutter, Managing Partner at Rutter Mills LLP.

Rutter Mills LLP remains dedicated to helping clients navigate complex legal changes and ensuring they receive fair treatment. Further information regarding this law and its application can be found at https://www.ruttermills.com/resource/car-accident-info/virginia-hit-and-run-car-accident-law-update/.

Media Contact:

Meredith Lettiere, Director of Marketing

Rutter Mills, LLP

160 W Brambleton Ave

Norfolk, VA 23510

757-777-7777

SOURCE Rutter Mills LLP