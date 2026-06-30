RWA Wealth Partners Named to CNBC Elite Advisors List

RWA recognized as one of the top U.S. wealth management firms serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients

BOSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RWA Wealth Partners, a national independent and boutique wealth management firm responsible for $21.5 billion in client assets, announced today that the firm was named to the inaugural CNBC Elite Advisors List, which recognized 25 of the nation's leading wealth management firms serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

"We are proud to see RWA recognized among the nation's leading advisory firms. This honor especially reflects the strength of our Family Office division and the skills of our expert colleagues in serving the complex needs of ultra-high-net-worth families," said Michelle Knight, CEO of RWA Wealth Partners. "We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us and for the exceptional commitment of the entire RWA team to help families navigate every stage of their financial lives. RWA's heritage is defined by thoughtful fiduciary advice, deep expertise and highly personalized service, and we look forward to continuing to serve the needs of multigenerational families."

Independent registered investment advisors, or RIAs, that manage clients with investable assets of $25 million or more in the United States were eligible for this year's CNBC Elite Advisors list. CNBC used data analysis and editorial review to compile the list. Participating firms were evaluated through a comprehensive assessment that measured both scale and quality across several key areas, including organizational scalability, assets under management attributable to ultra-high net worth clients, breadth and sophistication of client services and investment strategies, firm credibility through professional certifications and industry recognition, and overall reputation, including client retention and tenure.

This recognition is based on CNBC's independent evaluation criteria and is not indicative of any client experience. To help develop the methodology and assess participating firms, CNBC surveyed more than 100 qualifying firms and consulted with AccuPoint Solutions, a wealth management data and research firm specializing in advisor intelligence and industry analytics, as well as Cerulli Associates, a research and consulting organization focused on the asset and wealth management industries. There was no fee to participate.

"Today's affluent families face increasingly complex financial decisions that extend beyond investment management. From estate and tax planning to philanthropy and family governance, our role is to provide integrated and personalized advice that reflects each family's unique goals and circumstances. We are proud to serve as trusted advisors, helping our clients preserve, grow, and transfer their wealth," commented Nicole LaChapelle, President of Family Office at RWA Wealth Partners.

Read more about the CNBC Elite Advisors List here.

About RWA Wealth Partners

With $21.5 billion in client assets, RWA Wealth Partners is an independent wealth management firm and one of the largest woman-led registered investment advisers in the nation. RWA Wealth Partners has a rich history of serving individuals and families to help create and sustain wealth for generations. The firm has its main offices in Boston, MA and in the San Francisco Bay area, with additional locations in Newton, MA, Chicago, IL, Traverse City, MI, and Costa Mesa, CA. For more information, please visit www.rwawealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE RWA Wealth Partners