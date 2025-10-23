RWA Wealth Partners Earns National Recognition Across Several Leading Industry Rankings

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RWA Wealth Partners, a national independent and boutique wealth management firm responsible for $19.7 billion in client assets, announced today that the firm has been ranked on several leading industry lists.

Barron's Top 100 RIA List. This list ranks independent advisory companies based on assets managed by the firms, growth, technology spending, succession planning, and other metrics. RWA earned the No. 29 spot.

Boston Business Journal Largest Independent Investment Advisers in Massachusetts List. This list ranks Massachusetts-based investment advisers by total assets under management as of 7/15/25. RWA earned the No. 8 spot.

Forbes Top RIA Firms List. This list ranks 250 independent advisory firms by qualitative and quantitative data as of 3/31/25 including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, and industry experience. RWA earned the No. 20 spot.

InvestmentNews 5-Star RIA Firms List. This list ranked 28 firms based on objective criteria including assets under management, AUM growth, and the number of new clients acquired organically over the past 12 months. RWA earned a spot in the inaugural ranking.

"It's an honor for RWA to be recognized across several of the industry's most respected lists," said Michelle Knight, CEO of RWA Wealth Partners. "These accolades reflect the depth of our team's expertise, our commitment to our clients' long-term success, and the strength of the culture we've built together. Recognition like this reinforces that when we lead with integrity, collaboration, and personalized advice, great things follow."

About RWA Wealth Partners

With $19.7 billion in client assets, RWA Wealth Partners is an independent wealth management firm and one of the largest woman-led registered investment advisers in the nation. RWA Wealth Partners has a rich history of serving individuals and families to help create and sustain wealth for generations. The firm has its main offices in Boston, MA and in the San Francisco Bay area, with additional locations in Newton, MA, Chicago, IL, Traverse City, MI, and Costa Mesa, CA. For more information, please visit www.rwawealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE RWA Wealth Partners