Rx relief Named to SIA's Largest Allied Healthcare Staffing Firms List

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx relief, a Joint Commission Certified pharmacy staffing firm and division of PrideStaff, announced today that it has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2026 list of the Largest Allied Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States, marking the ninth consecutive year the company has earned a place on the annual ranking.

SIA's annual report highlights 49 companies that generated at least $25 million in staffing revenue in 2025. Rx relief's nine consecutive appearances on the list demonstrate the company's sustained presence in the sector and its continued ability to connect healthcare organizations with qualified pharmacy professionals.

"Being recognized by SIA for nine years running is especially meaningful because it reflects consistency and showing up year after year for the pharmacies, healthcare organizations, and professionals who rely on us," said Marty Hancock, Senior Vice President of Rx relief. "Pharmacy workforce needs continue to evolve, and our team takes tremendous pride in understanding those changes and responding with the expertise, flexibility, and personal service our partners need. This recognition belongs to everyone at Rx relief who works every day to make those relationships stronger."

Rx relief provides temporary and full-time pharmacy professionals across pharmacy practice settings, helping organizations address workforce needs while giving pharmacy professionals access to career opportunities that align with their experience and goals. The company combines specialized pharmacy industry knowledge with the resources and expertise of its parent company, PrideStaff.

About Rx relief

A division of PrideStaff, Rx relief is a Joint Commission Certified and GSA-approved pharmacy placement firm providing temporary and full-time pharmacy professionals for all pharmacy practice settings. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate offices in North America to serve thousands of clients. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Central California, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on Rx relief services, visit our website.

PrideStaff and Rx relief's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

SOURCE PrideStaff