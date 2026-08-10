RXBAR INTRODUCES ITS FIRST NEW FALL SEASONAL FLAVOR IN MORE THAN FOUR YEARS, TAPPING INTO THE GROWING APPLE PIE FLAVOR TREND

RXBAR INTRODUCES FIRST NEW FALL SEASONAL FLAVOR IN MORE THAN FOUR YEARS, TAPPING INTO GROWING APPLE PIE FLAVOR TREND Post this

RXBAR Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie taps into consumers' appetite for comforting, feel-good flavors with a limited-edition bar inspired by one of fall's most beloved desserts. Made with whole grain oats, cashews, egg whites and wildflower honey, RXBAR Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie features notes of cooked apples, warm cinnamon and delicate pastry. Each bar contains 10g of protein and is a good source of fiber, delivering the signature chewy-crispy texture fans expect from RXBAR Nut Butter & Oat.

And, the season wouldn't be complete without the return of RXBAR Pumpkin Spice 12g Protein Bar, one of the brand's most popular limited-time flavors since its debut in 2015. Made with simple ingredients including cinnamon, pumpkin, cloves, egg whites, dates and nuts, it delivers 12g of protein per serving and a taste of fall in every bite.

"Certain flavors have the power to instantly transport us, bringing back memories of gathering in the kitchen, sharing homemade desserts and embracing everything we love about fall," said Regina Cabrera, Senior Brand Manager at Mars Snacking. "With new RXBAR Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie and the return of RXBAR Pumpkin Spice 12g Protein Bar, we set out to capture that sense of warmth and nostalgia in these satisfying snacking options made with simple, recognizable ingredients."

RXBAR Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie joins the brand's growing Nut Butter & Oat line, which combines soft-rolled oats, nut butters, egg whites and honey with simple ingredients and 10g of protein per serving. Existing flavors include Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter and Blueberry Cashew Butter.

RXBAR Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie and RXBAR Pumpkin Spice 12g Protein Bar will be available at retailers nationwide beginning in August for a limited time. Apple Pie will be offered in single bars (MSRP $2.79) and five-count boxes (MSRP $11.99). Pumpkin Spice will also be available in single bars (MSRP $2.79) and five-count boxes (MSRP $11.99). For more information, visit RXBAR.com or follow the brand on social media @RXBAR.

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ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

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SOURCE Mars