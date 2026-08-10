RXBAR INTRODUCES ITS FIRST NEW FALL SEASONAL FLAVOR IN MORE THAN FOUR YEARS, TAPPING INTO THE GROWING APPLE PIE FLAVOR TREND

News provided byMars
Aug 10, 2026, 08:00 ET
New limited-edition RXBAR Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie joins the brand's fall lineup alongside the return of fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice 12g Protein Bar
Key News Bites
- RXBAR is expanding its fall offerings with new RXBAR Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie, the brand's first new seasonal flavor in more than four years.
- Inspired by one of fall's most beloved desserts, RXBAR Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie joins the Nut Butter & Oat product lineup with 10g of protein, simple ingredients and comforting notes of cooked apples, warm cinnamon and delicate pastry.
- As apple emerges as one of the season's fastest-growing flavor trends*, RXBAR is giving consumers another nostalgic way to enjoy fall beyond pumpkin spice.
- Rounding out the fall flavor lineup, fan-favorite RXBAR Pumpkin Spice 12g Protein Bar returns nationwide for a limited time beginning in August.
- Both flavors will be available nationwide beginning in August while supplies last.
CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As apple emerges as one of the season's fastest-growing flavor trends*, RXBAR is giving consumers another nostalgic way to enjoy the warm and cozy flavors of fall. Available for a limited time beginning this August, the brand is introducing its first new seasonal flavor in more than four years, RXBAR Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie, alongside the return of fan-favorite RXBAR Pumpkin Spice 12g Protein Bar.
RXBAR Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie taps into consumers' appetite for comforting, feel-good flavors with a limited-edition bar inspired by one of fall's most beloved desserts. Made with whole grain oats, cashews, egg whites and wildflower honey, RXBAR Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie features notes of cooked apples, warm cinnamon and delicate pastry. Each bar contains 10g of protein and is a good source of fiber, delivering the signature chewy-crispy texture fans expect from RXBAR Nut Butter & Oat.
And, the season wouldn't be complete without the return of RXBAR Pumpkin Spice 12g Protein Bar, one of the brand's most popular limited-time flavors since its debut in 2015. Made with simple ingredients including cinnamon, pumpkin, cloves, egg whites, dates and nuts, it delivers 12g of protein per serving and a taste of fall in every bite.
"Certain flavors have the power to instantly transport us, bringing back memories of gathering in the kitchen, sharing homemade desserts and embracing everything we love about fall," said Regina Cabrera, Senior Brand Manager at Mars Snacking. "With new RXBAR Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie and the return of RXBAR Pumpkin Spice 12g Protein Bar, we set out to capture that sense of warmth and nostalgia in these satisfying snacking options made with simple, recognizable ingredients."
RXBAR Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie joins the brand's growing Nut Butter & Oat line, which combines soft-rolled oats, nut butters, egg whites and honey with simple ingredients and 10g of protein per serving. Existing flavors include Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter and Blueberry Cashew Butter.
RXBAR Nut Butter & Oat Apple Pie and RXBAR Pumpkin Spice 12g Protein Bar will be available at retailers nationwide beginning in August for a limited time. Apple Pie will be offered in single bars (MSRP $2.79) and five-count boxes (MSRP $11.99). Pumpkin Spice will also be available in single bars (MSRP $2.79) and five-count boxes (MSRP $11.99). For more information, visit RXBAR.com or follow the brand on social media @RXBAR.
*Food Business News – Is Apple The New Pumpkin Spice?
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Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.
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