RxPreferred Responds to Inaccurate Claims Linking the Company to Tennessee PBM Lawsuits

Independent pharmacy benefit administrator sets the record straight on its role — or lack thereof — in ongoing litigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RxPreferred, an independent pharmacy benefit administrator, today issued the following statement in response to widely reported lawsuits filed by the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) and others challenging Tennessee's PBM vertical integration ban, which have referenced RxPreferred by name.

RxPreferred is not a party to these cases and is not involved in the proceedings. While the assertions made about RxPreferred are categorically false, the company welcomes the opportunity to clarify its position: RxPreferred is proudly independent, transparent, and free from the conflicts of interest that have defined much of the traditional pharmacy benefit management industry.

Zero Conflicts of Interest as a Foundational Principle

RxPreferred holds zero conflicts of interest as a foundational principle. The company supports Tennessee's FAIR Rx Act and testified in favor of the legislation before the Tennessee General Assembly, based on the belief that vertical integration creates an inherent conflict when the same entities control access, pricing, reimbursement, and dispensing.

RxPreferred is not owned by a health insurer and does not own any pharmacies. As an independent and transparent PBM, the company does not own, control, or affiliate with any pharmacy or insurer.

Never Impacted by the Legislation

RxPreferred was never impacted by this legislation in any form. In fact, RxPreferred supports stronger regulation that further dismantles insurer or PBM ownership of pharmacies and eliminates conflicts that place affiliated business interests ahead of employers, health systems, members, and independent pharmacy access.

Built on a Different Model

RxPreferred was founded by independent pharmacy owners and pharmacists who believed the healthcare system and pharmacy benefits needed a different model, one free from the misaligned incentives that arise when vertically integrated entities control the pharmacy supply chain, including which pharmacies patients can use, how pharmacies are paid, and how plan sponsors' pharmacy benefits are administered.

The company's business model is intentionally designed to avoid the misaligned incentives associated with vertical integration. Because RxPreferred is not affiliated with pharmacies or insurers, its clients retain the flexibility and control to customize pharmacy networks, plan designs, and benefit strategies based on the specific needs of their members and their health, not the interests of an affiliated entity.

A Commitment to Transparency

RxPreferred remains committed to serving patients, employers, health systems, brokers, consultants, and members through a transparent, pass-through model focused on medication accessibility, accountability, and better healthcare outcomes.

"Transparency, independence, and the elimination of conflicts of interest are not talking points for RxPreferred, they are the foundation of how we operate," said Jeff Malone, President and CEO of RxPreferred. "While others may not have fully researched RxPreferred before including our name in their filings, we appreciate the opportunity to correct the record. For any organization seeking transparent, pass-through, zero-conflict pharmacy benefit administration, RxPreferred is here to serve you."

About RxPreferred

RxPreferred is a pharmacy benefits administrator (PBA) and healthcare technology company delivering a transparent, unified platform for pharmacy benefit administration, 340B program optimization, and medication cost management. Powered by real-time data, next-generation plan optimization tools, and integrated clinical expertise, RxPreferred helps employers, health systems, and plan sponsors gain greater control over pharmacy benefits, improve patient access, and achieve sustainable, long-term cost outcomes.

SOURCE RxPreferred