RxPreferred Benefits Celebrates 15 Years of Growth, Innovation, and Transparency in Pharmacy Benefits

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RxPreferred Benefits, a next-generation pharmacy benefits administrator (PBA) and healthcare technology company, today announced its 15th anniversary, marking a milestone defined by sustained growth, continuous innovation, and an unwavering commitment to transparency.

Founded in 2011, RxPreferred was built on a clear principle: pharmacy benefits should be transparent, accountable, and fully aligned with the interests of employers, health systems, plan sponsors, and patients. Over the past 15 years, that vision has evolved into a proven, results-driven model that delivers measurable savings, real-time visibility, and clinically optimized outcomes.

"Reaching our 15-year milestone reflects the deep trust our clients and partners have placed in us, and the exceptional dedication of our entire team," said Jeff Malone, CEO and President of RxPreferred Benefits. "From the very beginning, we chose to operate differently, with no hidden revenue streams, no conflicts of interest, and complete transparency. As the industry moves toward greater accountability, we're proud these principles have been our foundation since day one."

Over the past four years, RxPreferred has experienced sustained, significant growth, expanding its national footprint across employers, health systems, and plan sponsors. This momentum reflects growing demand for a pharmacy benefit model built on alignment, visibility, and long-term value.

A Model Built for the Future of Pharmacy Benefits

RxPreferred's differentiated approach is rooted in structural transparency and powered by advanced technology, including:

100% pass-through pricing with full visibility into rebates and discounts

No spread pricing or hidden fees, ensuring aligned incentives

Real-time data access through the proprietary RxP-AI platform, enabling actionable insights and forecasting

Integrated clinical expertise focused on optimizing therapy and improving patient outcomes

Independent structure with no pharmacy ownership, eliminating conflicts across the supply chain

As regulatory momentum around PBM reform and transparency continues to build, RxPreferred's model is already aligned with where the industry is heading.

"Transparency isn't a reaction to regulation for us, it's been our foundation from the start," Malone added. "The market is demanding clearer standards, real accountability, and provable savings. That's exactly what we've delivered for the past 15 years."

Driving Innovation and Expanding Impact

RxPreferred continues to advance solutions that address the most pressing challenges in pharmacy benefits, including rising specialty drug costs and increasing regulatory complexity.

Initiatives such as My-RxP, the company's workplace medication cost management solution, along with its collaboration with the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Affiliate Pharmacy Network, reinforce RxPreferred's commitment to lowering costs, expanding access, and supporting independent pharmacies.

The company has earned national recognition for its growth and performance, including placement on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and recognition by the Nashville Business Journal as one of the region's Fastest Growing Companies.

Looking Ahead

As RxPreferred enters its next phase of growth, the company remains focused on advancing a more transparent, equitable, and sustainable pharmacy benefit ecosystem.

"Our mission hasn't changed, but our impact continues to grow," said Malone. "We're not just participating in the evolution of pharmacy benefits; we're helping define its future."

To learn more about RxPreferred Benefits, visit www.rxpreferred.com.

About RxPreferred Benefits: RxPreferred is a pharmacy benefits administrator (PBA) and healthcare technology company delivering a transparent, unified platform for pharmacy benefit administration, 340B program optimization, and medication cost management. Powered by real-time data, next-generation plan optimization tools, and integrated clinical expertise, RxPreferred helps employers, health systems, and plan sponsors gain greater control over pharmacy benefits, improve patient access, and achieve sustainable, long-term cost outcomes.

SOURCE RxPreferred