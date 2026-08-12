Ryan Seacrest Foundation Named Charity Beneficiary for Colossal's Top Host Competition

The fundraising competition supports the Ryan Seacrest Foundation through Action Initiative Team, with one standout personality winning $25,000, a six-episode iHeartRadio podcast, and a guest appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal, the nationally registered professional fundraiser behind some of the country's most viral and successful purpose-driven online competitions, has officially launched Top Host, a nationwide campaign designed to discover the next great voice in audio and broadcasting while raising funds to benefit the Ryan Seacrest Foundation — a nonprofit organization that brings interactive media studios into pediatric hospitals so patients can host podcasts, produce video content, and interview celebrity guests while receiving care.

Enter for the opportunity of a lifetime!

The 2026 Top Host champion will receive $25,000, become the host of a professionally produced six-episode podcast series with iHeartRadio, and join Ryan Seacrest as a featured guest on an episode of On Air with Ryan Seacrest. Whether interviewing guests, leading live events, hosting a podcast, streaming online, or building an audience through compelling conversations, aspiring hosts from every background are invited to compete for an opportunity that could launch their careers.

For more than 25 years, Ryan Seacrest has become one of America's most influential hosts and producers. His hosting credits include American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, American Top 40, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, and Wheel of Fortune, making him one of the most recognizable voices in entertainment. Since 2004, On Air with Ryan Seacrest has entertained U.S. audiences across multiple dayparts. Airing live each weekday morning on KIIS-FM and syndicated nationwide in midday and afternoon drive-time slots, the show features exclusive celebrity interviews and breaking entertainment news.

In addition to his prolific work across media and entertainment, Ryan founded the Ryan Seacrest Foundation in 2009 with a goal to help children feel less scared, less isolated, and more like themselves during a difficult time. Over the last 17 years, Ryan and the Foundation's team have built a network of content creation and interactive media studios in children' s hospitals across the country, called Seacrest Studios, to give patients something positive to focus on, help build their confidence, and create joyful moments during treatment. By fostering this network, RSF ensures that every patient has the opportunity to share their voice and create lasting positive memories beyond their medical journey. In 2025 alone, the network reached 3.1 million patients and families, broadcasting over 8,400 hours of live programming.

"It only takes one break to change your career forever. That's why I'm so excited about the Top Host competition, designed to find the next great voice and give rising creators a massive platform to be heard," said Ryan Seacrest, Chairman & Founder of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. "Partnering with Colossal and AIT allows us to champion incredible, emerging talent while raising vital funds for our mission to bring interactive media studios into pediatric hospitals, helping patients find joy during treatment. Every dream needs a launching pad, and I can't wait to see the talent that steps up."

In addition to iHeartRadio, the Top Host competition is sponsored by RØDE, a global leader in audio technology for more than 50 years. Designed and engineered in Sydney, Australia, RØDE creates industry-leading microphones, headphones, mixers, and production equipment trusted by creators around the world.

Registration for Top Host is now open. Participants may enter for free. Once the competition begins, those who are accepted can invite supporters to vote throughout the competition. Supporters may vote through free voting opportunities and may also cast additional votes by donation as outlined in the official competition rules. Funds generated through the campaign will help support the Ryan Seacrest Foundation through Colossal's charity grantmaking partner, Action Initiative Team (AIT).

To learn more or enter, visit https://tophost.org/.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. This Colossal competition serves as a fundraising campaign for Action Initiative Team (AIT), a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which will grant donation funds to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation at the completion of the competition. Since 2022, Colossal has raised over $252 million to support charity. Annual competitions include Baby of the Year, America's Favorite Pet, The People's Artist, Youth Athlete of the Year, and more. Learn more at colossal.org.

About the Ryan Seacrest Foundation

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a nonprofit organization that brings interactive media studios into pediatric hospitals to help patients find joy during treatment. Founded in 2009, RSF has grown into a national network of 14 Seacrest Studios where patients host podcasts, produce video content, and interview celebrity guests while receiving care.

In 2025, RSF delivered 8,406 hours of live programming and helped patients create 265 original shows, reaching approximately 3.1 million patients and family members. Viewed by hospital partners as a core therapeutic tool, Seacrest Studios play a meaningful role in helping children cope with hospitalization and extended medical care. Through its internship program, RSF also supports almost 50 interns a year, providing students with hands-on experience in broadcast production and empowering the next generation of industry professionals.

RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Miami, Memphis, Orange County, Orlando, Queens (NY), Salt Lake City and Washington D.C. Visit ryanseacrestfoundation.org for more information. New studios are slated to open in New Orleans at Manning Family Children's Hospital in early 2027 and in Milwaukee at Children's Wisconsin in 2028.

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SOURCE COLOSSAL