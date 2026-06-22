Ryde: Tackles SLEEP, Launching Its Newest Wellbeing Functional Shot In Partnership With Rob Gronkowski

The three-time Super Bowl champion and NFL legend partners with Ryde: to prove achieving wellness goals doesn't need to be complicated, bringing his signature spark to a new era of functional wellbeing

DALLAS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryde:, the globally loved functional wellbeing brand known for its pocket-size 2oz functional dietary supplement shots, is proud to announce a partnership with football legend, Rob Gronkowski. The partnership coincides with the debut of Ryde: SLEEP, the brand's newest functional wellbeing shot, made with Informed Choice Certified ingredients scientifically-proven to help you fall asleep faster and promote sleep quality.

Rob Gronkowski, Ryde: SLEEP + Ryde: FOCUS

Famous for his "Full Gas" lifestyle, the secret to Gronkowski's longevity is knowing when to shift into low gear. He doesn't just "crash"—he optimizes his downtime. By incorporating Ryde:'s wellbeing shots into his routines, he's able to show up as his best self, both on and off the field.

Driven by Rob Gronkowski, the "Drink Ryde: It Works" campaign challenges the increasingly complicated nature of modern wellness routines, positioning Ryde: as a convenient, functional shot range with science-backed ingredients that simply work. The products' functional benefits are highlighted in two pieces of social content from Gronk, including:

Ryde Sleep: " Zonk The Gronk " - Follows Gronkowski as he hilariously fails at every overhyped sleep trend on the market—from choking on too much lavender mist to wrestling with a tiny weighted blanket. Overwhelmed by the exhausting bedtime routine, Gronk abandons the gimmicks and reaches for a simple solution: Ryde: SLEEP shot, helping him to unwind and get ready for sleep.

- Follows Gronkowski as he hilariously fails at every overhyped sleep trend on the market—from choking on too much lavender mist to wrestling with a tiny weighted blanket. Overwhelmed by the exhausting bedtime routine, Gronk abandons the gimmicks and reaches for a simple solution: Ryde: SLEEP shot, helping him to unwind and get ready for sleep. Ryde Focus: "Little Shot, Game Changer" - Distracted during a gym workout by his phone and dog wanting to play, Gronk is handed a Ryde: FOCUS shot. Initially skeptical of its compact size, one sip instantly clears away the distractions and locks him into business—this little shot is a game changer.

"I've always lived life at full speed, but the real secret to staying on top of my game is knowing how to recover," said Rob Gronkowski. "Wellness shouldn't be a tedious chore. I've tried all the overhyped bedtime trends and complicated gym hacks that don't work, Ryde: keeps it easy. Whether I need to lock in my concentration with FOCUS or shut things down with SLEEP - it just works. No gimmicks, no nonsense, just quick, delicious shots that help get me ready to dominate the next day."

Ryde: SLEEP shot is built for those who know that the night before is just as important as the morning of. Formulated with Melatonin, GABA, L-Theanine and Chamomile, SLEEP supports sleep quality and helps you fall asleep faster. Ryde: FOCUS helps de-fuzz and fuel your mind, for when you need a lightbulb moment. Built to deliver sustained clarity, FOCUS is the shot for when the moment calls for your absolute best.

"Rob perfectly embodies our brand philosophy of poking fun at unrealistic ideals. He lives life to the fullest, but understands that recovery is a non-negotiable. With the launch of Ryde: SLEEP shot, alongside our fan-favorite FOCUS shot, we are proving that taking care of your wellbeing doesn't have to be complicated. We've done the heavy lifting with science-backed, Informed Choice certified ingredients, packing elite-level benefits into an easy, efficacious 2oz shot," said Andre Denischuck, General Manager, Wellness and Stimulation USA at Ryde:.

From elite athletes to everyday achievers, Ryde: is redefining what it means to feel your best by making your wellbeing routine easier. Ryde: continues to be your no-nonsense partner in feeling good, when you need it. Informed Choice certified and formulated with science-backed ingredients, Ryde: delivers functional support with zero sugar and zero calories, and a delicious taste, making it the perfect daily ally for wellbeing on-the-go.

For more information about Ryde: visit us.ryde.com or amazon.com and follow along on YouTube and Instagram, @Drink.Ryde.

ABOUT RYDE:

Ryde: is a global brand redefining what wellbeing looks like, delivering it all in one effortless shot. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ryde: offers a lineup of flavorful, functional, 2oz pocket-sized dietary supplement shots designed to make wellbeing easier and help you manage your daily moments, no matter what the day throws at you. Informed Choice certified and formulated with zero calories, science-backed ingredients, and no unnecessary extras, Ryde: is your no-nonsense partner in feeling good, when you need it. Every Ryde: shot also includes Ryde: Ryplenish™ – a scientifically-backed formula that works just when you need it to.

ENERGIZE (Tropical Flavor): An invigorating 2oz dietary supplement shot with a natural tropical flavor, Ryde: ENERGIZE fights fatigue without the sugar crash, so you can get your head in the game.

(Tropical Flavor): An invigorating 2oz dietary supplement shot with a natural tropical flavor, Ryde: ENERGIZE fights fatigue without the sugar crash, so you can get your head in the game. FOCUS (Orange Flavor): An orange-flavored 2oz dietary supplement shot, Ryde: FOCUS boosts mental clarity and supports cognitive performance, for when you need a lightbulb moment.

(Orange Flavor): An orange-flavored 2oz dietary supplement shot, Ryde: FOCUS boosts mental clarity and supports cognitive performance, for when you need a lightbulb moment. RELAX (Raspberry Flavor): A soothing 2oz dietary supplement shot with a natural raspberry flavor, Ryde: RELAX helps ease stress and supports calm, like your favorite comfy socks.

(Raspberry Flavor): A soothing 2oz dietary supplement shot with a natural raspberry flavor, Ryde: RELAX helps ease stress and supports calm, like your favorite comfy socks. SLEEP (Blackberry Flavor): A calming 2oz shot with a blackberry flavor, Ryde: SLEEP works with your body to help you fall asleep faster and support sleep quality, to help you get the restful sleep you need.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. If you have a medical condition, are pregnant or nursing, or are taking medication, please consult a doctor before use. Not recommended for individuals under the age of 18 or those sensitive to caffeine or melatonin. Ryde: Energize includes 200mg of caffeine, Ryde: Focus includes 150mg of caffeine, and Ryde: Sleep includes 5mg of melatonin. Please check label before consumption to see if Ryde is right for you. Ryde: Energy, Focus and Relax - Do not consume more than two shots per day, or in combination. [Ryde: Sleep is for occasional short-term use only. When used, do not consume more than one shot per day. Melatonin may cause drowsiness or sleepiness. Do not take when driving or operating heavy machinery or consuming alcohol. Ryde: Sleep is not intended to treat insomnia or other sleep disorders and is not a substitute for healthy sleep practices. Keep out of reach of children.

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