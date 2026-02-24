Ryde: Invests in the Future of College Athletes with Launch of New Collegiate Program in Partnership with Baylor Athletics

Ryde: announced their New Collegiate Program in Partnership with Baylor Athletics, Empowering College Athletes with Hands-On Experience, NIL Opportunities, and Immersive Campus Activations

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryde: , the globally loved functional wellbeing brand known for its pocket-size 2oz dietary supplement shots, is proud to announce the launch of its Collegiate program, in partnership with Baylor Athletics in Waco, Texas. Designed to embed Ryde: into the everyday college experience, this initiative invests directly in college athletes, meeting them at the intersection of athletics, campus life, and early career development.

Ryde: Collegiate Program

Ryde: first introduced its brand to Baylor Athletics through its Collegiate Brand Manager program in 2025, establishing Ryde: within the everyday college experience through key moments during the school year. Building on that momentum, the expanded Collegiate Program takes a 360-degree approach, positioning college athletes as campus leaders, paid NIL partners, and future professionals rather than one-off influencers.

"The Collegiate Program is our way of supporting college athletes beyond sport — as college students, creators, and future professionals," said Andre Denischuck, General Manager, Wellness and Stimulation USA at Ryde:. "They're balancing academics, training, and competition, all while navigating NIL for the first time. Our goal is to give them real tools, real experience, and real opportunities that extend far beyond the field. As college students begin making independent purchasing decisions and career choices, we're proud to be a brand they can trust along the way."

The Ryde: Collegiate Program is built around four integrated pillars:

NIL Development Series: Ryde: participated in a series of marketing and professional development sessions for accepted college athletes focused on real-world skills often underrepresented in traditional athletic development, including authentic personal branding, content strategy, affiliate marketing, and how brands evaluate partnerships. Through hands-on sessions, athletes learned how to define who they are outside of sport, communicate that identity across platforms like TikTok, and make credible, value-aligned product recommendations that support long-term NIL income. NIL Athlete Partners: Ryde: has partnered with college athletes to formalize NIL opportunities and support the cultivation of their personal brands, empowering them to grow as leaders, creators, and professionals. Ryde: NIL partners include Tenly Khun (Pole Vault), Tyler Honeyman (Track & Field), Tiriah Kelley (Track & Field), and Lawrence Owens (Acrobatics & Tumbling). College Athlete Internships: Three college athletes will be selected for paid internships across key Ryde: departments including Supply Chain, Digital Ecommerce, and On Premise, gaining hands-on experience in roles aligned with their post-graduation career goals. On-Campus Activations: Ryde: will execute high-impact campus activations, designed to immerse college students, alumni, and fans in the Ryde: experience while reinforcing the brand's role in supporting busy lifestyles.

"We are super happy to partner with Ryde: on helping our student-athletes be the best version of themselves," said Haneen Rashwan, Director of NIL Administration, Department of Athletics, Baylor University. "The Ryde: Collegiate Program sets a new standard for how brands can authentically support student-athletes. This partnership goes beyond traditional NIL by providing real education, hands-on experience, and professional development that prepares our athletes for life after sport. Ryde: is redefining what NIL support can look like by investing in education, experience, and opportunity. We're proud to work with a brand that gives Baylor student-athletes meaningful tools & connections that they can carry well beyond their time in athletics."

With plans to expand the Collegiate Program within additional universities in the coming years, Ryde: is positioning this partnership with Baylor Athletics as the foundation of a scalable national platform, one that blends NIL education, paid partnerships, and professional development into a single, athlete-first model.

About Ryde:- Ryde: is a global brand redefining what wellbeing looks like, delivering it all in one effortless shot. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ryde: offers a lineup of flavorful, functional, 2oz pocket-sized dietary supplement shots designed to make wellbeing easier and help you manage your daily moments, no matter what the day throws at you.

ENERGIZE (Tropical): An invigorating 2oz dietary supplement shot with a natural tropical flavor, Ryde: ENERGIZE helps fight fatigue in moments you need a jump start — so you can get your head in the game.

FOCUS (Orange): An orange-flavored 2oz dietary supplement shot, Ryde: FOCUS helps boost mental clarity and supports cognitive performance, for when you need a lightbulb moment.

RELAX (Raspberry): A calming 2oz dietary supplement shot with a natural raspberry flavor, Ryde: RELAX helps ease stress and helps you feel calm, like your favorite comfy socks.

